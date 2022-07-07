The Challenge USA is David Alexander's chance to win big after BB eviction













David Alexander is one of the many former Big Brother stars to take part in The Challenge USA in 2022. The Challenge USA kicks off from July 6th on CBS and features reality TV stars from The Amazing Race, Love Island, Big Brother and Survivor.

Cashay Proudfoot, Xavier Prather, Cely Vazquez, Angela Rummans and many more familiar faces are set to take part in The Challenge USA. The show is set to air Wednesdays at 9/8c and the contestants are competing for a $500,000 prize. So, let’s find out more about competitor David Alexander, he found fame on Big Brother…

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Who is David Alexander?

David Alexander is 32 years old. He was born on January 1st, 1990 and hails from Atlanta, Georgia.

He’s a contestant on The Challenge USA in 2022 alongside Cayla Platt, Justine Ndiba, Derek Xiao and more reality TV stars.

David was partnered with Cayla during his first challenge on The Challenge – Down to Do the Math. As of episode 1, he’s safe in the game.

David Alexander was on Big Brother

While The Challenge USA features reality TV stars from Love Island, Survivor and more shows, David Alexander is a former house guest on Big Brother.

He found fame on Big Brother 21 in 2019. At the time, David was 29 years old and worked as a photographer.

David was ‘banished’ from the show on day one but later appeared on Big Brother: All Stars season 22. David placed 16th on the show and spent 58 days in the BB House.

Now that he’s on The Challenge USA, David has another chance at winning a huge cash prize, this time it’s $500,000.

Get to know David on Instagram

The Challenge USA stars can catch David on CBS and Paramount+ in 2022 but for anyone wanting to get to know him more, they can head over to his Instagram page @iamdavid_alexander.

David has almost 42K followers and writes in his bio that he’s based in Atlanta. Judging by his Instagram page, he’s spent time in Texas, LA and many more locations across the US.

The Challenge USA contender looks to be an avid gym-goer and someone who loves family time and his pets.

