









As The Challenge USA draws to an end on September 14th, 2022, many viewers have the same question about contestant Angela Rummans. So, did Angela win Big Brother? The first-ever season of The Challenge USA saw competitors from different reality TV shows take part, the winners were revealed during Wednesday night's episode.

Former contestants of The Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother and Love Island all took part in the Challenge USA in 2022. Up for grabs was a ticket straight to The Challenge World Championships and well as a $500K prize.

Did Angela win Big Brother?

Nine contestants taking part in The Challenge USA were former Big Brother houseguests.

One of which was Angela Rummans. She appeared on Big Brother season 20 in 2018.

Angela didn’t win Big Brother 20 but she came in fourth place and lasted 93 days on the show.

Who was the Big Brother season 20 winner?

Throwing it back to 2018 and Kaycee Clark was crowned the winner of BB20.

She was 30 years old at the time and was a professional football player.

Tyler Crispen was a runner-up on the show and both he and Kaycee lasted 99 days in the BB House.

Angela on The Challenge USA

Although Angela didn’t win Big Brother 20, she made it pretty far in the competition.

It also landed her the opportunity to take part in The Challenge USA in 2022.

Angela didn’t win The Challenge USA, either, however, she made it to the very end of the competition. She has 332K followers on Instagram and can be found at @angelarummans.

Ben Driebergen, Enzo Palumbo, Tyson Apostol, Domenick Abbate, Dr Desi Williams, Justine Ndiba, Cayla Platt, Angela and the show’s winners Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina all battled it out in the final episode of the season (12).

Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina split the $500,000 prize fund and they’ll both be competing on The Challenge World Championships.

