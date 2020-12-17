Does second place win anything on Amazing Race? Prizes for season 32 explored

As Amazing Race draws to a close, viewers are wondering whether the runner-up is awarded for their efforts. Here are the season 32 prizes!
The two teams in the 32nd season travelled against the clock from France, Germany, Kazakhstan, and Brazil, to name just a few places.
Viewers saw *spoiler alert* team Will and James be crowned for their quick trip to the Superdome in New Orleans.
But do the second place winners get a prize? Is it just the top winners that are awarded? Let’s find out…
What do the winners of Amazing Race get?
- $1 million
After trotting across the globe in a bid to win the CBS contest, the winning pair are given a big lump sump of money.
The three remaining teams go to New Orleans for the big finale.
Then, whoever races into the Superdome before the other two teams wins.
- THE BACHELORETTE: What was Zac addicted to?
What does second place win on the show?
- $25,000
While it’s only a small percentage of the winning team’s prize, they aren’t left short of money by ending the show as runners up.
The third place team win $10,000, while the first team to be eliminated are sent home with $1,500. So all participants leave with some cash!
For the 32nd season, married couple Hung and Chee placed second.
- DELICIOUSNESS: Who is Rob Dyrdek? Wife, age and career!
The Amazing Race: Prize list
For each leg of the competition, the winning teams get a prize.
Due to the CBS show’s nature, it’s usually paid-for trips to a new country.
Here’s a list of season 32’s prizes for each leg:
- Trip for two to Switzerland – Hung and Chee, Leg 2
- Trip for two to Bali – Will and James, Leg 3
- $5,000 for each team member – Will and James, Leg 4
- Trip for two to Vietnam – Riley and Maddison, Leg 5
- $7,500 each – DeAngelo and Gary, Leg 6
- Trip for two to Las Vegas – Will and James, Leg 7
CATCH UP WITH THE AMAZING RACE ON CBS ALL ACCESS
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK