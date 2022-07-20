











Dr Phil is known for bringing eccentric characters onto his show, but some guests have been so outrageous they’ve left even him in disbelief.

Dr Phil has been on our screens since 2002, offering his expert advice to guests in dangerous circumstances such as drug addiction or depression. However, there have been a few guests that have confessed to things that have left the host speechless, and the audience jeering.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Five most outrageous moments on Dr Phil

“Cash me outside, how ’bout dat?”

Possibly the most famous one-liner to come out of the talk show is one uttered by Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie. In September 2016, the then-13-year-old appeared on Dr Phil with her mother in a segment titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime”.

While discussing the reason she was stealing cars, the audience laughed at her as she claimed “jail ain’t nothing” because they “ain’t ever gonna catch me” – something she said was thanks to her street smarts. The moment spawned her iconic phrase “cash me outside, how ’bout dat?” as she fired back at the crowd for laughing at her.

The now-19-year-old has since built a music and social media career off the back of the viral clip. And within the first six hours of launching her OnlyFans account, she had raked in $1 million.

Gen-Z TikToker doesn’t talk to family because “they’re irrelevant”

A less iconic moment, but just as unbelievable: TikToker Larz appeared on Dr Phil with fellow creator Bameron to discuss their viral videos, which included licking ice creams in supermarkets and placing them back in freezers.

When asked how his family thought about the stunts, then-20-year-old Larz confessed that he doesn’t talk to his family because “they’re irrelevant. None of them have followers. If they got followers or got rich, I’d probably talk to them again.”

A perplexed Phil replied: “It’s your mother, why do you care if she has followers or not?”

An equally baffled Larz answered: “Can anyone tell me what I’d talk to my mom about if she’s not going to be making me relevant? Now I have a career and I’m famous, like that’s what happens when you get famous – you cut people off.”

The audience proceeded to boo him, but he hit back: “Maybe because you guys aren’t relevant either, so you don’t understand.”

Wonder what happened to Larz? He made headlines in 2020 after catching Covid 19-following his Coronavirus Challenge TikTok, which saw him lick a toilet bowl.

“I will not be driving anything that can be considered an UberX”

15-year-old Nicolette wrote into Dr Phil to persuade her mom into giving her an allowance of at least $2,500 per month. The teen claimed she can’t live off a reduced $1,000 per month because she “grew up on a certain lifestyle.”

On the topic of cars, Nicolette claimed she needs a G-Wagon because her mom was buying a Bentley for herself, therefore she didn’t understand why couldn’t get a G-Wagon? Mom Nina added that she was going to start her off with a Toyota or Honda before graduating to a Mercedes C Class, but that was unacceptable for her daughter.

“Absolutely not! I will not be driving anything that can be considered an UberX. We’re going UberLUX and above,” she replied.

All UberX drivers are probably offended now.

“I am pregnant, and it is Jesus”

In 2016, then 19-year-old Hayley was adamant that she was pregnant and due to give birth any day. Her insistence that her unborn child was Jesus raised tensions in her family, who didn’t believe her claims.

Hayley took six at-home urine tests, all of which came back negative, so she requested a blood-drawn pregnancy test but doctors refused.

An ultrasound was organized on the show, with Dr Travis Stork of The Doctors concluding that she was not with child.

“The only reason why I’m here is because it was between foster care or Dr Phil”

14-year-old Destoni went on the show to tackle her erratic behavior. She claimed that her anger issues started at age three or four due to the alleged domestic violence between her parents.

During the interview with a Dr Phil producer, however, the teen got noticeably irritated by the series of questions, which concluded with a restricted grunt as she tried to remain calm.