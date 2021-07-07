Who is Hannah Chaddha? Ethnicity of Big Brother 23 contestant explored!











Hannah Chaddha is one of 16 houseguests hoping to bag a $500K cash prize, after entering the Big Brother house. We explored her ethnicity.

This year’s beach theme will see the contestants use their best tactics to win the 2021 game, and Hannah is amongst the line-up this year.

As the CBS competition gets well underway, there’s no doubt that we will get to know Hannah even better. And fans may wonder where she’s from.

From her ethnicity, to where she grew up, Reality Titbit explored her entire life timeline, and how she eventually landed a place in Big Brother.

Who is Hannah Chaddha?

Hannah is a 21-year-old graduate master’s student.

From Chicago, she enjoys dancing, fashion and styling, traveling, and bingeing Real Housewives.

The Big Brother 23 contestant used to be a personal stylist, and graduated from university at the age of 19.

And her talents don’t end there, as she is also a competitive hip hop dancer!

She said that going into the Big Brother house will be “rough” for her.

Hannah revealed:

With the pandemic, my family has become that much more important to me, so being away from them, especially my little sister, is going to be rough for me.

Big Brother: What is Hannah’s ethnicity?

Hannah is thought to be of African-Asian ethnicity

The BB23 contestant’s parents are from South Africa and India.

She was originally born in India, which is where the family of her father live, specifically in Delhi.

Now, she is thought to be of Indian-American nationality, and currently lives in Chicago, Illinois.

Hannah’s journey to Big Brother

Hannah has always enjoyed school when growing up, especially science and math. Since then, she’s reached several educational achievements!

She graduated with a Summa Cum Laude Latin Honours from the University of Illinois, in May 2020.

The contestant also received the Liberal Arts and Sciences Undergraduate Research Initiative from the same university for 2019-2020.

Hannah also received two other academic awards at the University of Illinois. Fans think she will be a whizz when it comes to BB’s mental games!

Talking about how she plans to win Big Brother, she told CBS:

My strategy for winning the game starts with cultivating personal relationships with everyone in the house. I don’t have to be everyone’s best friend nor do I want to be, but I fully intend on learning about everyone’s strengths and weaknesses.

