Tough as Nails season 5 is almost over and fans are curious to find out whether a woman has ever won the CBS show. Tough as Nails has been airing since 2020 and was created by The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan. Phil and his wife, Louise, produced the series and he is also the CBS series’ host.

On July 30, 2023, Tough as Nails fans will finally see who is to be crowned the winner of season 5. Heading into episode 20 will be the three remaining contestants. Many women have taken part in the competition series including Akeela Al-Hameed and Carly Steiman. At the time of writing, contestant Jessica Hayes is one of the final four on Tough as Nails season 5.

Credit: CBS/Tough As Nails

Has a woman ever won Tough as Nails?

Yes. Tough as Nails season 3 winner was Lia Mort.

She appears in season 5 of the show during the apple orchard episode. Lia is initially wearing a disguise but unveils herself to the season 5 competitors.

The season 5 stars were “psyched” to see Lia and Cheryl Lieteau said: “I want to be her.”

Lia said that the show is “unlike anything else you’ll ever be a part of.”

Where is Lia from Tough as Nails now?

Following her Tough as Nails win in 2021, Lia appears to be loving life on her farm in Richfield, Pennsylvania.

She can be found on Instagram and Facebook at @farm_in_da_woodz. Lia is the owner and operator of the farm which offers camping, fitness and outdoor adventure.

When Lia joined Tough as Nails, she was 54 years old and described herself as a “Jill of all trades.”

The CBS star is a veteran who appears to be enjoying her time with her family in 2023 following her Tough as Nail win.

When is the Tough as Nails finale 2023?

The Tough as Nails 2023 finale will air on Sunday, July 30.

The CBS show’s final episode airs at 8/7C.

Season 5 kicked off with a two-hour special on July 2. After many weeks of enduring challenges, there can only be one winner revealed on July 30.

WATCH THE TOUGH AS NAILS SEASON 5 FINALE ON JULY 30 ON CBS