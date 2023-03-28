Sheryl Underwood has gone through an impressive weight loss transformation over the years, as fans ask how she lost so must weight, and if she underwent weight loss surgery.

The panelist has been on The Talk since 2011, and in the 12 years, fans have seen her go through major transformations in her face and body.

We take a look at Sheryl Underwood’s weight loss journey, and what she has revealed about how she lost so much.

How did Sheryl Underwood lose weight without surgery?

Sheryl Underwood lost weight through Wegovy injections, which were approved by the FDA in June 2021. The injections were recommended to her by her doctor who asked her to try ‘something’ to see if it worked.

The injection helped her start her weight loss journey by suppressing her appetite, however, she says it’s not all down to this.

The CBS host has also revealed that her weight loss also came from changing her lifestyle. She cited five factors: good sleep, movement, meditation, prayer, and drinking water.

The host also stressed the importance of being more active and moving around, although revealed to People that it’s a bit harder for her as she’s in a career where she sits down a lot.

It seemed like Sheryl’s methods were working very well together as she dropped 90 lbs over a period of a year and a half. However, she wasn’t done there as she revealed to the publication that she wants to lose 25 lbs more.

Fans over on her Instagram have dubbed Sheryl Underwood’s weight loss transformation ‘amazing.’ “My Goodness woman, you Look Amazing!!” commented one.

Sheryl Underwood considered weight loss surgery

Many people use bariatric surgery to help them along with their weight loss surgery, however, Sheryl has previously revealed that she did not use this method.

“I was going to have to have surgery,” Underwood shared in an interview with People. “And when you do it, you have to go through the psychiatrist. You have to go through the dietician. But because I worked with the dietician, I lost weight. I didn’t lose a significant amount, but I lost to a point where the insurance was not going to pay for it.”

When Sheryl topped the scales at 250lbs in 2020, she decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery until her doctor found another solution in the injections. If they didn’t work, weight loss surgery was an option. However, it’s evident that Sheryl is no longer in need as she shows off her stunning transformation.

The star has previously revealed that her co-hosts all came together during the journey, as they wanted to improve their health and wellness also.

On her 59th birthday, she made the announcement that she had dropped four dress sizes, calling her transformation her ‘birthday body.’

To hers and fans delight, she then showcased something she had never done in her time on the show, and in around 25 years, cross her legs. While rocking a stunning purple dress the star screamed: “This is how you do it!”

Fans compliment the hosts journey

Fans have been taking to social media over the years to compliment Sheryl on her weight loss. Although her weight loss transformation seriously began around 2022, fans had been taking to the platform since 2019 to compliment her progress.