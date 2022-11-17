









Survivor 43‘s latest episode has fans talking about the Knowledge is Power twist and how the ability doesn’t seem to work all that well on the show.

Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43 featured the season’s first major twist with Noelle playing her Steal-a-Vote advantage to oust James, thus blindsiding him.

The episode once again brought into question the relatively new ability introduced on the show – Knowledge is Power. The twist was introduced in season 41 but is yet to be put on full display.

Knowledge is Power twist in play again on Survivor 43

The Knowledge is Power twist is a grey area in Survivor 43 so far.

It allows the holder to ask one contestant at the Tribal Council if they have an advantage or idol. If the person in question does have that power, they have to give it to the Knowledge is Power holder.

This time around, James has the ability but still ends up being ousted from the game thanks to Noelle and her team’s clever ploy.

In the latest episode, Noelle decided to tell James that she plans on using her Steal-a-Vote against Owen Knight. She keeps her word and does exactly that.

But, with her two votes, she ultimately decides to remove James from the game altogether. However, before using her power, she reads a note to everyone, explaining what the power was and how she used it.

Noelle’s smart move and James’ fate had viewers questioning the usefulness and validity of Knowledge is Power on Survivor.

Host Jeff Probst explains how the twist actually works

Speaking to EW.com, host Jeff Probst explains “The Knowledge is Power advantage cannot be used against a player who has already publicly declared to me at Tribal Council that they are going to use their advantage or idol.”

Talking about James and Noelle’s tricky situation, he says that James should have asked Noelle before she revealed her ability and intention to use it.

Fans react to Knowledge is Power failing on Survivor 43

Fans who watched the latest episode want Knowledge is Power to be removed from the show ASAP.

“Please let knowledge is power die forever now lol,” one fan wrote.

A second viewer thought that it could ‘absolutely work’ if the one that has the power does not ‘immediately blab about it.’ The fan also claimed: “I stand by this – it’s the most powerful advantage in the game’s history if the person holding it tells nobody about it.”

