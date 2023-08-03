CBS viewers are wondering just how long the BB25 series is going to be in 2023 as many ask how many days is Big Brother. Marking the show’s 25th season, host Julie Chen Moonves explained that this year’s show will run for longer than usual. On August 2, the 16 houseguests were introduced to their new home and to one another. But, how long they’ll last in the house remains to be seen.

Not only are BB25 fans asking how long this year’s show is, but many wonder how many days Big Brother usually runs for after Julie’s announcement. More twists with season 25 include a “break-in” from three BB legends. The introduction of the ‘BB Multiverse’ and a brand new house to get to grips with.

How many days is Big Brother 25?

CBS‘ Big Brother season 25 is set to run for the longest time in the show’s history in 2023.

The show kicked off its premiere on Wednesday, August 2.

Given that Big Brother is celebrating its 25th year on air, BB25 will run for 100 days.

This year’s show ends on Thursday, November 9.

How many days is Big Brother usually?

Over the past 25 seasons of Big Brother, the number of days the show has run for has varied almost every year.

Big Brother USA’s first season premiered in 2000 and saw the 10 houseguests spend 88 days in the BB house.

The following four seasons were 82 days long.

Then, BB switched things up to an 80-day season in 2005.

Season 7 dropped to 72 days and season 10 saw the houseguests living together for 71 days.

The show’s 2016 OTT spin-off series saw the houseguests living in the BB house for the least amount of days at 65.

How long is BB25 on for?

Big Brother season 25 runs for around 13 weeks until its finale on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

This year’s show is running for the longest number of days ever seen before with the houseguests cohabiting for 100 days.

The show’s premiere episode, airing on August 2, ran for 90 minutes. The series continues on Wednesdays at 8 pm, Thursdays at 9 pm, and Sundays at 8 pm ET.

BB25 episode 2 airs on Sunday, August 6.

