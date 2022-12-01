Survivor fans are asking how old Sami Layadi is as he stars in season 43. Sami was one of the members of the Baka tribe before the cast merged into one Gaia tribe.

Sami said during the CBS show’s trailer that he wanted to be the show’s youngest-ever winner. But, given that he was voted off the show on Day 21, his dreams were dashed.

Let’s take a look at how old Sami from Survivor was, his age was something he kept under wraps from some of the other cast members.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

Meet Sami Layadi

Hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada is Survivor 43 contestant Sami Layadi.

Judging by his Instagram page, Sami has a girlfriend and a following of over 4k (@layadi.sami).

He captioned a post in 2019: “I couldn’t afford red bottoms but it’s cool cause my girl has red hair.”

He works as a pet cremator. Speaking to Parade, Sami wanted to prove that he had more than just his looks to bring to the competition.

How old was Sami on Survivor?

Sami was 19 years old when he appeared on Survivor.

Although he wasn’t the youngest winner of Survivor to date, he was the youngest contestant who has taken part in the show.

Sami celebrates his birthday on October 13 and was born in 2002.

Sami was voted out

Survivor 43 kicked off its first episode on September 21.

Sami managed 21 days on the show before being voted off by his peers.

He was the twelfth contestant to be voted off Survivor 43 after Noelle Lambert who was voted off eleventh on Day 19.

Who is left on Survivor 43?

With 12 contestants now voted off the show, there are only six people left competing for the winning title on Survivor 43.

The six remaining contestants at the time of writing are Cody Assenmacher, Carla Kruz Godoy, Cassidy Clark, Owen Knight, Mike Gabler, and Jesse Lopez.

Parade reports that the show’s finale is set to air on December 14.

