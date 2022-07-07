How to watch Big Brother live and stay up to date with house guests 24/7













Sixteen brand new houseguests have entered the Big Brother house in 2022. They’re all ready to battle it out to be the last one standing and bag themselves a grand prize of $750,000. This year the show’s theme is ‘BB Fest’ and the contestants are living in ‘the BB Motel’ which Julie Moonves said has a “retro feel” in an interview with Us Weekly.

Kicking off in July 2022, Big Brother is back for its 24th season and, of course, viewers want to know how and when they can watch the CBS show. The show’s premiere featured a live move-in. So, let’s find out more about how to watch Big Brother live.

Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Big Brother fans can officially get excited as the show’s 24th season is a go in 2022.

Sixteen total strangers are living in total confinement, cut off from the outside world – without cell phones or internet connection – under the surveillance of over 200 cameras and microphones.

This summer they are all set to compete in a bid to stay in the BB house. Each week the houseguests have to evict one contestant until only one winner is left and gets to take home the 750,000 dollar grand prize.

Big Brother 24 kicks off on July 6th, 2022 at 8/7c with a 90-minute episode.

Is Big Brother live this year?

Big Brother 24 started off as it means to go on with its live move-in during episode 1.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Julie Moonves said that the show will continue with its live feed throughout season 24.

The show is available to watch via CBS live online and airs on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Between episodes, fans can stay up to date with the house guests by tuning in to the live feeds.

Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

How to watch Big Brother live

For anyone wanting to watch what the Big Brother 24 contestants get up to 24 hours a day, you’re in luck!

While the episodes are airing on CBS, the live feed of the Big Brother house is available via Paramount+.

To watch Paramount+, viewers will need to pay for a subscription. Paramount+ offers two options at the time of writing. Sign up for the Essential option at $4.99 per month (or $49.99 a year) or the Premium option at $9.99 per month (or $99.99 a year).

A Paramount+ subscription can be cancelled at any time and newbies can try out the service for free with a seven-day free trial here.

NO WAY: Meet the Big Brother season 24 cast on Instagram from Alyssa to Monte

WATCH BIG BROTHER ON CBS FROM WEDNESDAY JULY 6TH AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK