Is host Drew Carey leaving The Price is Right? Rumors debunked











Now debunked-rumors say that Drew Carey could be leaving CBS game show The Price is Right, leaving everyday viewers with concerns.

It is known that the show’s production process had to be halted in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, affecting Drew’s long-running camera presence.

Having hosted the game show every weekday since 2007, Drew has now faced unconfirmed rumors that suggest he could be leaving the show.

We cleared up speculation and found out what the deal really is…

BERING SEA GOLD: Is Emily Riedel married or single?

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Why do fans think Drew is leaving?

When a news source claimed Drew was planning on leaving The Price is Right, viewers of the game show were devastated.

Some even thought the entire show would be cancelled when production was halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The rumor of a possible departure was reported by a news source, and fans. It comes after his ex-fiance Amie Harwick died in February 2020.

She was murdered by an ex-boyfriend, after the restraining order she took out against him expired, as per The Sun.

He wrote:

Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.

Drew Carey is Leaving the Price is Right — Regina Bresinger (@BresingerRegina) August 14, 2021

Is Drew leaving The Price is Right?

Neither Drew nor CBS has revealed he could be leaving The Price is Right.

He is currently 63 years old, so it is possible he may be planning to retire.

However, this is not confirmed, and it’s likely that Drew has several years ahead on the show until he decides to depart for good.

As per Distractify, an anonymous source said Drew was still overcome with the loss of his ex Amie. They said:

Drew is going through hell, and this has changed his life in every way imaginable. It’s hard to be the jovial host of a TV show when your heart has been torn out by such a horrific tragedy.

CBS: Who is the new model on The Price Is Right, Alexis Gaube?

Drew Carey’s time on the CBS show

Since October 15, 2007, Drew Carey has hosted The Price is Right.

Carey was contacted by CBS about replacing Bob Barker, who had earlier announced his own retirement, as host of The Price Is Right.

He actually initially turned down the offer, but later announced on Late Show with David Letterman that he would host the program in fall 2007.

The entire show was redesigned when Drew became the host, complete with a new logo, set and theme tune.

Fourteen years later, Drew continues to share his bubbly self on-screen. He has a $165 million net worth and earns $12.5 million a year on the show!

WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+ EVERY WEEKDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK