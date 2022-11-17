









One of Survivor 43‘s frontrunners until the most-recent episode was James Jones, but fans cannot stop discussing how different the contestant’s voice has sounded in the past few episodes.

Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43 shook up things among the contestants. Survivor Noelle played her cards differently and put her Steal-a-Vote advantage to use.

However, despite the increasing drama on the show, many fans are busy discussing one key topic – James’ voice.

Fans think James’ voice sounds different on Survivor 43

Many viewers considered James a front-runner for Survivor 43. His social skills and his alliance with Karla both benefitted him greatly.

However, over the past few episodes, many fans are pointing out that James’ voice is beginning to sound increasingly ‘raspy‘ and ‘dry.’ Many especially noticed this during tribal councils, when James talked more than usual.

While some think James simply lost his voice, others have different theories. However, no one knows for sure. Given the nature of the show, it is a wonder how more contestants don’t lose their voice out in the wild.

Additionally, former contestant of the show Hai Giang hilariously tweeted out recently saying: “James’s voice is so cool. When he talks, my mind vibrates.”

Fans react to the contestant’s voice

James’ voice changes left many viewers of the show confused and concerned.

“Is anyone else concerned about James’s voice every week??? ” one fan said.

“Did something happen to James’s voice during the game? Sounds like he needs to clear his throat ALL THE TIME.” another wrote.

“Does James’ voice change after 8pm or something??? Cuz we went the whole episode and he was fine, now he’s all crackly again,” a third viewer said.

A few fans, however, seemed to like how James sounds.

“James’ voice is growing on me haha,” one person wrote.

“We love your voice James!!!,” said another.

Survivor’s double elimination saw James going home

James and Ryan Medrano were eliminated on Survivor 43’s latest episode.

The former contestant was taken aback by his elimination. He felt confident about his standing in the group by the time the split Tribal Council took place.

However, little did James know there was another plan being hatched. Noelle played her steal-a-vote on Owen, and a confident James was sent to the jury.

Ryan, on the other hand, decided to go after Cassidy in the tribal council. But, the others were debating whether doing away with her would anger their allies. Hence they axed Ryan instead.

