Who is Javonny Vega? Height of Love Island 2021 contestant explored!











Javonny Vega is one of the males who are lining up to head into the Love Island 2021 villa. Some fans may wonder how tall he actually is.

The CBS dating competition will see contestants gather round the firepit, shout ‘I’ve got a text!’ every so often, and hopefully, find their true love.

For the new season, seven boys and five girls will first be entering the villa, which means two men could be left single at the beginning.

At risk of this could be Javonny, who we will get to know throughout the series. From his height to how he spends his free time, we’ve covered it all.

Who is Javonny Vega?

Javonny is a 26-year-old real estate investor.

From Boca Raton, Florida, the Love Island contestant got a tiger tattoo on his 21st birthday because he is a Leo.

He currently works for We Acquirer, a company which buys houses in exchange for cash.

The 2021 islander is also a boxer, model and runner, who is often seen swimming in pools or relaxing at the beach on his Instagram.

Love Island: What is Javonny’s height?

Reports state that Javonny is estimated to be 5’8

Although it has not been confirmed exactly how tall Javonny is, Reality Titbit agrees that Javonny is around 5’8.

Some pictures make him appear very tall, while in other shots, he looks as though he could be just under 6 foot.

Javonny recently jumped from 18,000 feet out of an airplane, so it looks like how tall he is doesn’t stop him from reaching new heights!

Meet Javonny on Instagram

Javonny regularly promotes his wealth on social media, such as by posing in front of different cars and talking about his career.

Revealing he owns over 55 real estate units, and hopes to get to 100 by the end of the year, the Islander is very open when it comes to his success.

The 2021 Love Island contestant, who has his nose pierced, usually hangs out in Miami Beach, Florida, at pools and in the water.

He also appears to be quite the adventurer, from jumping out of planes to snorkelling, and has been captured at sporting events.

