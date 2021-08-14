What is Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s net worth? Actor helps long-time friend on Secret Celebrity Renovation











Secret Celebrity Renovation has a special guest on its latest episode! The CBS show will be graced by none other than the Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is headed to Texas to help a long-time friend.

The official synopsis for episode 6 stated that the actor will “help renovate the dilapidate family farmhouse”. While the actor tries to surprise his pal in Dobbin, let’s take a look at his net worth and fortune.

Modern Family star’s fortune explored

Jesse played one of the main roles on the hit sitcom Modern Family and no doubt the incredible success of the show would have significantly contributed to his net worth.

According to this source, Jesse has an estimated net worth of a whopping $25 million.

Jesse is best known for playing essaying Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family. The role earned him five consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Reportedly, he was paid $500,000 per episode of the sitcom.

He is said to have owned a home in Los Feliz, which once belonged to the celebrity couple Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. It was placed for sale in March 2021 for $7 million.

After the ABC sitcom concluded, Jesse served as the host for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in 2020.

Actor’s personal life explored

Jesse announced his engagement to Justin Mikita in 2021. They dated for two years before taking the next step in their relationship.

The couple tied the knot in July 2013 and their wedding was officiated by playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner. They welcomed their son Bacekett Mercer in July 2020.

Jesse often shares pictures with his husband and son on his personal Instagram account with the most adorable captions.

Most recently, he posted a picture of Justin with their son and told in the caption that he misses them terribly while he’s away for work. The captions read, “I’m so grateful and happy to be working but I also miss these two humans very much and I can’t wait to get back to them!”

Other starred featured on the CBS show

With 5 episodes under its belt, Secret Celebrity Renovation has already impressed the viewers by bringing on board some of the most prominent celebrities.

So far, Emmy Award-winning host Wayne Brady, Grammy-award-winning singer Anthony Ramos, NBA All-Star Chris Paul, and singer and songwriter Eve.

Episode 5 saw country singer Lauren Alaina surprise her former cheerleading coach Susan Bradley from North Carolina.