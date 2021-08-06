Love Island USA: Who was Josh's sister? Fans wonder what happened











Love Island USA is getting well underway, revealing more about each Islander’s story. Josh recently left the villa after his sister’s passing.

Josh Goldstein received news on Thursday night’s episode that his sibling Lindsey had passed away, which led to him making an exit.

He had been sent a message from his family regarding her death, just before his fellow Islanders found him and partner Shannon’s bed empty.

Since their exit, viewers are wondering who Josh’s sister was, and what happened to her. Reality Titbit has explored Lindsey’s life.

LOVE ISLAND USA: Josh Goldstein’s baseball career at college

Love Island: Who was Josh’s sister?

Lindsey Beth Goldstein

Josh’s sister, who is from Haverhill, Massachusetts, died aged 27.

The Islander said he went on Love Island USA because of his sister.

She worked for as an investigator at MA Department of Children and Families, aiming to keep children and families safe from abuse and neglect.

Lindsey has also worked as a senior family intervention specialist for youth villages, providing intensive in-home family therapy to address challenging behavior by building lagging skills.

She was engaged to fiance Paul, was a sister to Josh, and daughter to Marc and Lynn Goldstein.

What happened to Lindsey Goldstein?

It has not been made public how Lindsey Goldstein died

Her uncle Eric Goldstein revealed that it was a sudden and tragic loss.

He also said in a public Facebook post that Lindsey was in the middle of planning her wedding when she died.

In 2018, Josh posted a picture with Lindsey wishing her a happy birthday.

The caption read: “Congrats for being a quarter century dead….much love for u sis.” As a result, we can assume Lindsey was in her late 20s.

Viewers pay respects to Josh Goldstein

As Josh had been on Love Island USA from the very start of this series, many were sad to see him leave, and paid their condolences to his loss.

One viewer said: “Straight up, RIP to Josh’s sister and all condolences to him and his family.”

Another wrote: “Sending my condolences, prayers and love to Josh and his family over his sisters passing.”

“So devastating for Josh. Here with his beautiful sister Lindsey. Let us All be reminded about what is truly important in life”, wrote a fan.

