What do Korey Gandy's tattoos mean? Love Island star's ink explored!











Korey Gandy is entering the Love Island villa, and is covered in tattoos from head to toe. If he’s your type on paper, explore his ink below.

Set to find his perfect match on the CBS dating show, he is about to become a 2021 Islander who gathers round the firepit, and shouts ‘I’ve got a text‘.

Alongside the rest of the 2021 line-up, such as Josh Goldstein, he is bringing his own unique personality and looks to the game – such as his tattoos.

Several viewers may be wondering what Korey’s tattoos actually mean, as he will regularly be flaunting them while topless around the villa.

Fans react to Korey Gandy’s tattoos

Korey proudly shows off his tattooed body on Instagram, and it clearly doesn’t pass any fans by by on social media.

It looks like his ink is rated highly by his followers, and that’s before he has even set foot into the Love Island villa.

One fan said: “Your tattooed body is amazing.”

Another wrote: “Dig the artwork.”

And it’s not just the tattoos that he shows off, but also his toned and muscley physique – Korey competes in fitness competitions!

What tattoos does Korey Gandy have?

Korey has tattoos on every visible part of his body, but appears to have left his left thigh without ink so far.

Here’s some tattoos we have spotted on Korey:

Rose with thorns and rope on right thigh

‘The Sky is the Limit’ on his chest

‘Faith’ on left side of ribs

Lion-like animal on left knee (looks like Chinese dragon)

Woman with headscarf on right side of chest

Another rose on right side of chest

Wings on bottom of neck

And that’s not even all of them, but these are the most prominent tattoos that Korey has on his body!

Meanings behind Korey’s tattoos: Explored

Korey has tattoos on every visible part of his body, but appears to have left his left thigh uninked.

He has ink up to his neck, which include ‘Faith’ written in large writing on his left rib, highlighting that he may be religious or spiritual.

One large tattoo on his back is a Egyptian stylized mask. In general, the symbol means to guide the spirit of the deceased back to its final resting place in the body.

The Love Island contestant also appears to have high ambition, as he has ‘The Sky is the Limit’ in large writing on his chest.

On his right thigh, Korey has a rose with thorns and a rope hanging off it, which usually symbolises promise, hope, and new beginnings, while the thorns often mean defense, loss, and thoughtlessness.

Despite all of these possible meanings, these are not definitive of Korey’s tattoos, as he could have his own personal reasons behind them.

