Matt Klotz is one of the Big Brother season 25 contestants in 2023 and he is laser-focused when it comes to that $750,000 grand prize. Speaking ahead of the show’s premiere, Matt said that he “hopes” to see someone “his type” on the show, but “at the same time,” he hopes not so that he’s not “distracted.”

This year’s contestants are spending longer than ever in the Big Brother house – 100 days to be exact. The CBS show’s host, Julia Chen Moonves, explains that given that this year is the show’s 25th season, the phrase “expect the unexpected” is being taken to new heights. Three Big Brother legends are set to “break in” to the BB House, creating the BB Multiverse in 2023.

Meet Big Brother’s Matt Klotz

Ready to embark on 100 days living in a house with complete strangers is 27-year-old Matt Klotz.

He’s entering the Big Brother 25 house in 2023 and wants to bag himself the $750,000 prize.

Matt hails from Baton Route, Louisiana, and describes himself as a “surfer bro.”

With over 6.6k followers, Matt can be found on Instagram at @matt__kz.

Matt has won gold medals

Matt Klotz is the first deaf Big Brother contestant to compete on the show.

He’s no stranger when it comes to getting competitive as Matt shows off his many gold medals on Instagram.

The BB25 star has been competing in the Deaflympics for years as a swimmer.

Matt has broken world records in his swimming career and has won eight gold medals per his Deaflympics bio.

CBS star is devoted to sports

It’s clear to see from Matt’s Instagram page that he loves the water.

He’s doing everything from surfing to posing on boats, chilling at the beach, and swimming lengths in the pool.

Matt is so dedicated to his athletic career that he has the Olympic rings tattooed on his back.

Taking to Instagram in 2015, he shared that he had his tattoo retouched and added that he was “fighting” for the things most important to him after dealing with Post Concussion Syndrome (PCS).

