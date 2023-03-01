It’s that time again, Survivor is back for 2023, and after 44 seasons, we’re still as excited as ever, so ahead of the debut, we take a look into the contestants and which tribe each cast member belongs to.

We’ll be back in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, where the show has been filming since Survivor 33 in 2016. 18 new contestants will be competing to see if they have what it takes to survive in what is said to be one of the most intense seasons yet.

We take a closer look into the new 2023 Survivor 44 cast and their tribes.

Meet the Survivor 44 2023 contestants

It can be a lot to keep up with all the contestants, so we’ve listed them all in one place, with their tribe to try and make it easier.

Tika Tribe

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho , 36 – San Juan, Puerto Rico

, 36 – San Juan, Puerto Rico Carson Garrett , 20 – Atlanta, Georgia

, 20 – Atlanta, Georgia Helen Li , 29 – San Francisco, California

, 29 – San Francisco, California Bruce Perreault , 46 – Warwick, Rhode Island

, 46 – Warwick, Rhode Island Sarah Wade , 27 – Chicago, Illinois

, 27 – Chicago, Illinois Carolyn Wiger, 35 – Hugo, Minnesota

Ratu Tribe

Brandon Cottom , 30 – Newton, Pennsylvania

, 30 – Newton, Pennsylvania Kane Fritzler , 25 – Saskatoon, Canada

, 25 – Saskatoon, Canada Matthew Grinstead -Mayle, 43 – Columbus, Ohio

-Mayle, 43 – Columbus, Ohio Lauren Harpe , 31 – Mont Belvieu, Texas

, 31 – Mont Belvieu, Texas Maddy Pomilla , 28 – Brooklyn, New York

, 28 – Brooklyn, New York Jaime Lynne Ruiz, 35 – Mesa, Arizona

Soka Tribe

Matt Blankinship , 27 – San Francisco, California

, 27 – San Francisco, California Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt , 43 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

, 43 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Frannie Marin , 23 – Cambridge, Massachusetts

, 23 – Cambridge, Massachusetts Danny Massa , 32 – Bronx, New York

, 32 – Bronx, New York Claire Rafson , 25 – Brooklyn, New York

, 25 – Brooklyn, New York Josh Wilder, 34 – Atlanta, Georgia

When does Survivor 44 air?

Survivor 44 will air on March 1st at 8 pm ET on CBS.

The first episode will be a two-hour special, so expect all the drama!

As of yet, it is not yet known how many contestants will be eliminated on the first night. In Survivor 43, we saw the elimination of one contestant, however in 41 and 42, two were sent packing.

Who won Survivor 43?

The 43rd season was won by Mike Gabler. The season concluded at the end of December, and it’s been a long two-month wait!

Gabler was named the winner after defeating fellow contestants Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight in a landslide vote.

At 51, it made him the second-oldest winner ever in the survival show, just behind Bob Crowley who was 57 when he took the crown.

