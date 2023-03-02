Survivor season 44 starts tonight, March 1, and fans are keen to know everything about the 18 new contestants. Carson Garrett is one of the many castaways making the journey to a remote island. Can he survive 26 days in the wilderness?

This season we head back to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, where the show has been filming since Survivor 33 in 2016. Fans will tune in tonight to see which castaways will have what it takes to survive one of the most exciting seasons yet.

Fans haven’t quite gotten over the happenings of Survivor season 43, but let’s find out more about the new batch of castaways before we watch them compete.

Who is Carson Garrett?

Carson is 20 years old and is from Atlanta, Georgia. He is currently a student at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Carson is currently an aerospace engineering intern at NASA Johnson Space Center. However, he is ready to blast off to Fiji to have a chance at winning the million-dollar prize.

Surely being stranded on a desert island is easier to navigate than rocket science, right?

Carson Garett was obsessed with Survivor

The self-described “space nerd,” further describes himself as multi-faceted, exuberant, and innovative. He has taken the leap to join the show as he wants to prove that age doesn’t matter. Though he is one of the youngest contestants to ever take part in the CBS show, he will prove his worth!

Garrett first watched the show back in 2016 after being encouraged to by his friends. Although he initially passed it off as a “bland, scripted reality tv show” he was soon proven wrong and became hooked. In fact, Garett was desperate to take part in the show and compete in the primitive conditions himself.

His love for the show quickly turned him into a super fan as he watched every podcast, and studied the show “like it was a history book.” This certainly puts the Survivor-obsessed candidate in good stead for completing the show.

How tall is Carson Garett?

Carson Garrett is 5 ft 5 inches tall (165.09cm).

Garrett warned fans and followers that if they knew him before 2021, no you didn’t. He is a completely different person from the “more insecure, watered-down version” of himself that he previously was.

In fact, he credits his journey on the show as being part of what taught him to be comfortable in his own shoes, from the casting process to landing the gig. Along the journey, Carson adorably revealed that he released the: “nerdy quirks were what made me who I am.”

