Meet The Amazing Race 33 cast on Instagram, including Michael and Moe











The 33rd run of The Amazing Race is officially on our screens, where 11 two-person teams quite literally go head-to-head in a massive competition across the world. So, who hopes to win the $1million prize?

In a turn of events, filming was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning production of the race had to be placed on hold for almost a year. But that didn’t stop the teams from getting more training in before their return…

From Michael and Moe, to Akbar and Sheridan, Reality Titbit got ahead of the race and found them on Instagram.

The Amazing Race 33 contestants

Akbar and Sheridan

Anthony and Spencer

Arun and Natalie

Caro and Ray

Connie and Sam

Kim and Penn

Lulu and Lala

Michael and Moe

Raquel and Cayla

Ryan and Dusty

Taylor and Isaiah

The Amazing Race 33 cast on Instagram

Childhood friends Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone, both 29, are both public speakers from Sacramento, California.

You can also follow Spencer on Instagram at @spencerjstone.

Father-daughter duo Natalie and Arun:

Flight attendants Raquel Moore, 31, and Cayla Platt, 30 from Chicago and Gulf Breeze, Florida.

You can also follow Raquel at @raquelmoore_.

Michael Norwood, 36, and Armonde ‘Moe’ Badger, 42, are singing police officers from Buffalo, New York.

You can also follow Moe at @ifbbpro_mnorwood01.

Lulu and Lala are twins and radio hosts. Both 37 years old, Marianela ‘Lulu’ while and Marissa ‘Lala’ Gonzalez is are sisters from North Bergen, New Jersey.

Ryan Ferguson, 37, and Dusty Harris, who is one year older, are best friends from Columbia, Missouri.

Couple Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones are YouTubers from Portland, Oregon.

Caro Viehweg, 23, from Los Angeles, and Ray Gantt, 25, from Toms River in New Jersey, are a couple.

