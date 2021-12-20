Natalie Morales only joined The Talk three months ago but she’s already super rich











Natalie Morales officially joined The Talk panel in October, but it’s no secret that she’s already raking the cash in. The former NBC News anchor-turned-CBS co-host has accumulated a huge net worth…

Alongside Sheryl Underwood, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and more, Natalie now permanently appears on the daytime talk show, as both a co-host and moderator. And as soon as she joined, fans welcomed her with open arms.

While some of her co-stars have accumulated significant salaries from their long-running stint, Natalie has swooped up a hefty pay already – to the point where the probability of her fitting into a ‘super rich’ category is high.

From her husband’s career to Natalie’s successful journalism work, we explored how she made it big.

REVEALED: What is Lamar Odom’s ex Liza Morales’ net worth in 2021?

Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage

Natalie’s successful career before The Talk

Natalie is best known for being a news anchor on NBC News, where she worked before leaving for The Talk.

The now-CBS host joined the Today show in 2006 as a national correspondent, and was named co-anchor of the third hour of the show in March 2008.

She worked there for 22 years, which involved moving west to host Access and become the West Coast anchor of Today. Then in 2019, Natalie stepped away from hosting Access and remained on Today.

But there are also other career ventures up Natalie’s sleeve, such as hosting the Reelz series Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales. She actually first began her on-air career at News 12, after working at a bank.

With a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University with dual majors in Journalism & Media Studies and Latin American studies, she had been preparing for her successful news career for years.

After her first job, she went on to work at WVIT-TV in Hartford, Connecticut, where she reported on the Columbine shootings, Hurricane Floyd, the 2000 Presidential election and the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Many news shows later and she’s now officially a permanent host on The Talk!

Natalie is the best addition to the show I still miss Julie #thetalk — BlahBlahBlah (@3couches) November 10, 2021

The CBS star’s salary and net worth

Natalie waved goodbye to earning around 6 million a year as the host of Today and Dateline at NBC. She also has a net worth reported to be approximately $18 million.

The journalist has earned a fortune thanks to her skills and the work opportunity at NBC!

While her salary has not been publicly disclosed, speculation has it that co-star Sheryl’s pay is thought to earn just over $500K per season! However, she has been on the show for far longer, while Natalie replaced Sharon Osbourne who was earning $1 million a season.

Due to her high net worth, it is likely that Natalie wouldn’t have joined the show unless she was being paid roughly the same amount as before, or more. Therefore, Reality Titbit estimates she is paid around $6 million to $8 million year.

As per The Sun, Jerry O’Connell scored a $2million salary when joining the chat show, which is thought to be more than co-star Sheryl.

A source confirmed he is making $35,000 to $40,000 a week, while Sheryl and her co-hosts were given raises of “up to five percent” in October 2020.

TLC: 90 Day Fiance star Natalie’s before and after plastic surgery

Her husband is a successful businessman

Natalie is married to American Investment banker Joe Rhodes, who she tied the knot with in 1998.

He is the founder and contemporary Managing Partner at Stockton Road Capital LLC, according to Live Ramp Up, and is thought to have also worked at Charterhouse Group International.

Natalie and Joe live with their children Josh and Luke in a $6.8million Los Angeles mansion. They bought the property in 2016, which was a new build at the time. It is filled with six bedrooms and five bathrooms!

The host sold her Hoboken townhouse for $3.1million in order to relocate to Los Angeles.

WATCH THE TALK ON CBS WEEKDAYS AT 2 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK