Fans want to know more about Carolyn on Survivor as she talks about her sexuality – and being pansexual – during season 44.

Jeff Probst is back in his hosting position on the series and he’s joined by three brand new teams of Survivor contestants.

The Tika, Soka, and Ratu tribes are all going head to head on the 2023 show.

After Carolyn spoke about her sexuality during Survivor 44, many viewers of the CBS show are now curious about what being pansexual means.



Meet Carolyn from Survivor

Carolyn Wiger is one of the Survivor 44 contestants in 2023. She hails from Hugo, Minnesota and you can follow her on Instagram at @car0lynr0se.

She works as a drug counselor and is a member of the Tika Tribe on the CBS show.

Carolyn said during episode 2 that she was “living out her dreams” by climbing trees on Survivor.

Speaking of her tribe, she also said: “I don’t feel like I click with them.”

Carolyn showed she has a lot of determination during episode 2 and was hell-bent on finding a key to a mysterious bird cage.

Carolyn is pansexual

After Carolyn opened up about her sexuality, some Survivor 44 fans are now curious to know what the meaning of pansexual is.

Before joining the show, Carolyn admitted she is “pan” via Twitter.

Being pansexual means that you are attracted to people regardless of their gender.

Carolyn is a member of the LGBTQ+ community which includes lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer people.

Per Medical News Today: “Most people agree that bisexuality refers to feeling attracted to multiple genders, while pansexuality is attraction to all genders. There are overlaps between the two, but they are distinct.”

Healthline writes: “…bisexual means attracted to multiple genders, and pansexual means attracted to all genders. These are different because “multiple” isn’t the same thing as ‘all.'”

Fans adore Carolyn Wiger

While Helen was the contestant to leave Survivor 44 in episode 2, Carolyn remains on the show.

The fact she’s still appearing on Survivor is great news for Carolyn’s fans.

Many people take to Twitter each week that she appears on the series to say they love the CBS star.

One fan tweeted: “If Carolyn gets voted off I’m not watching anymore.”

Many also said that she deserves an award for “best mom,” after a story she relayed in episode 2 about her nine-year-old son losing a tooth.

