Pooch has a competitive streak that will come in handy on Big Brother 24













As of July 6th, 2022, Big Brother is officially back on our screens and Joe 'Pooch' Pucciarelli is just one of the house guests on this year's show. During the live premiere, BB host Julie Chen Moonves introduced all the house guests to the Big Brother House and welcomed them into this year's 'BB Fest'.

The CBS series airs on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and sees the contestants compete for a whopping $750,000 prize. Pooch is one of 16 strangers who are choosing to live in the BB House, cut off from the outside world and being under the watch of over 200 cameras and microphones.

Big Brother 24: Meet Pooch

Joe Pooch Pucciarelli is a house guest on Big Brother 24 in 2022.

He is 24 years old and was born on July 1st, 1998. Pooch says that people stereotype him as a young guy that wants to have fun but he is actually studying for his master’s degree and is serious about his career.

Pooch is going into the show with a strategy and wants to be crowned Staten Island’s first BB winner.

Pooch hails from Staten Island

Big Brother‘s Pooch hails from Staten Island, New York but he currently lives and works in Boca Raton, Florida.

He works as a college football coach and is currently studying for his second degree.

As per his LinkedIn page, Pooch has been working at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton for the past four years.

Get to know Pooch on Instagram

During the live move-in on Big Brother 24, Pooch secured the position of Backstage Boss. Because of this, he didn’t have to compete in any challenges on day one in the BB House.

Pooch can be found on Instagram with around 2K followers @poochie_maneee. He’s also on Twitter and TikTok under the same handle.

The BB24 star can be seen hanging out with friends and family on the ‘gram and also appears to enjoy partying and following his passion of football coaching.

