Secret Celebrity Renovation is back in 2023 with season 3. A fresh array of celebrities and athletes are taking part in the show which sees them give back to those that they love. The feel-good CBS series gives the famous faces an opportunity to brighten the lives of their friends and family. So, let’s get to know the show’s cast.

“Love, heart, and paying it forward,” is what Secret Celebrity Renovation is all about, according to one of the season 3 hosts. In the show’s 2021 and 2022 seasons, fans saw Shaquille O’Neal, Paula Abdul, Kandi Burruss, Nicole Scherzinger, Nathan Chen, and many more celebs taking part.

Credit: CBS/Secret Celebrity Renovation

Secret Celebrity Renovation cast

Secret Celebrity Renovation kicked off season 3 on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The show’s hosts include:

The CBS show hosts are joined by celebrities including JB Smoove, Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan, Max Thieriot, Beth Behrs, Devonte Adams, Elle King, and Niecy Nash.

Secret Celebrity Renovation Boston Rob

Credit: CBS/Secret Celebrity Renovation

General contractor Rob Mariano, 47, joined Secret Celebrity Renovation for season 2 in 2022. He replaced the show’s original contractor Jason Cameron.

Rob, AKA Boston Rob, was a featured celebrity on season 1 of the CBS show. He is recognized for appearing on reality shows including Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

He won Survivor: Redemption Island which aired in 2011.

Rob has been married to his wife, Amber Mariano, 44, since 2005. The two appeared together on The Amazing Race.

Given the incredible home renovations that take place on the CBS show, fans are curious to know more about who pays for Secret Celebrity Renovation and Rob Mariano’s net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Rob’s net worth at $2 million in 2023.

The star writes on Instagram that he is a “husband, father, adventure seeker, entrepreneur.”

He and Amber share four daughters together, Adelina Rose, Isabetta Rose, Carina Rose, and Lucia Rose.

Sabrina Soto

Credit: CBS/Secret Celebrity Renovation

A vital member of the Secret Celebrity Renovation team is Sabrina Soto.

Sabrina, 47, has appeared on the series since 2021 alongside host Nischelle.

She’s an interior designer and podcast host who also appears on HGTV and Roku shows.

Sabrina writes on Instagram that she is a mother to daughter Olivia and has Cuban heritage.

The CBS star lives in Los Angeles and is a lover of mindful living and cooking.

Nischelle Turner

Credit: CBS/Secret Celebrity Renovation

Nischelle Turner is Secret Celebrity Renovation’s host. She’s been presenting the CBS show since it first began in 2021.

Forty-eight-year-old Nischelle’s career has seen her working as a reporter, correspondent, and TV show host.

She’s a seven-time Emmy award-winner and is well-known for working as an Entertainment Tonight host.

Nischelle was born in Columbia, Missouri, and attended the University of Missouri. She writes on Instagram that she’s a “Mizzou Tiger.”

