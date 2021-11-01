Sheryl Underwood's iconic Halloween costume has fans obsessed











The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood was unrecognisable when she dressed up in an iconic Halloween costume, and fans are obsessed with the look.

She appeared on the CBS show as Lamar Jackson, providing a source of outfit inspiration for fans heading out to parties on October 31st.

It was during The Talk Halloween 2021 episode that Sheryl pulled the costume out of the bag… a moment that won’t be forgotten by viewers.

We just had to revisit Sheryl’s costume before waving goodbye to spooky season this year. Aaaaand here goes – let’s hit some goals!

Sheryl Underwood on Halloween

Sheryl, who is a Ravens fan, appeared on The Talk for Halloween in dreads, a fake beard and shoulder pads, in a purple football costume.

And the props only added to the realistic outfit – she brought a ball!

During the October 29th episode, Sheryl even sported fake sideburns to try and play herself off as Lamar Jackson for the day.

Fans everywhere could not get over how much she looked like Lamar.

She also sported a Lizzo costume on another episode, dressed head to toe in a veil and white dress to represent the singer.

This has been the best costume seen on TV today! @sherylunderwood scored a TD with this one. 😂😂👏🏾🏈 @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/PuXcwqt9NL — Devetta Good Trouble 🤟🏾 (@NewsGodess) October 29, 2021

Who is Lamar Jackson?

Lamar is an NFL quarterback player for the Baltimore Ravens.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Ravens as the final first round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and has played for them ever since.

If you want to dress up as Lamar for Halloween yourself, you can actually purchase a ‘Lamar Jackson jersey costume’ on this link.

Lamar himself responded to Sheryl’s attempt at dressing up as him, and had literally no words: just two laughing emojis and a rocket emoji.

I CAN’T with Sheryl Underwood being Lamar Jackson for Halloween. 😂😂😂 — Shaquille Sunflower (@HelloAryk) October 29, 2021

Fans react to Sheryl’s costume

Looking through social media, it is clear that viewers were absolutely obsessed with Sheryl’s realistic attempt at being Lamar Jackson.

Several said that she looked just like him on The Talk Halloween 2021.

Here are just a few of the best reactions:

Sheryl Underwood as Lamar Jackson for Halloween is comedy — The Inebriated Genius (@blktarheel24) October 30, 2021

Kfkfkfkfkf ayooo Sheryl Underwood wins Halloween dawg I’m crying at this costume pic.twitter.com/Q8IVjaQAme — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) October 30, 2021

