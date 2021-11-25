Sheryl Underwood's The Talk salary is no laughing matter











Comedian Sheryl Underwood is known for her humorous nature on The Talk, and it’s all done for a massive paycheck in return.

First stepping into the role in September 2011, she replaced Leah Remini for the CBS show’s second season. Ten years on, she’s still making fans laugh.

However, her salary surely is no laughing matter, as the amount Sheryl is paid per episode is definitely not causing a problem for her bank account.

CBS: Who is model Amber Lancaster on The Price is Right?

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Let’s talk Sheryl’s salary

Sheryl’s salary on The Talk has not been publicly disclosed, but she is thought to earn just over $500K per season!

Putting it into perspective that a season of the CBS show can last up to around ten months, she could earn around $50K a month.

As per The Sun, Jerry O’Connell scored a $2million salary when joining the chat show, which is thought to be more than Sheryl.

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois | Official Trailer | Prime Video

A source confirmed he is making $35,000 to $40,000 a week, while Sheryl and her co-hosts were given raises of “up to five percent” in October 2020.

Sharon Osbourne was reportedly earning $1million a season and is the top paid woman of the group, due to being known across the globe.

Thanks for joining us again today @NeNeLeakes!! To see more behind-the-scenes with our fabulous guest co-host, check out #TheTalk's IG stories! 😍 pic.twitter.com/T7D5lKM7qL — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 24, 2021

Sheryl’s net worth revealed

Sheryl has accumulated a $5million net worth for herself, which has significantly increased during her stint on The Talk.

With several awards behind her – such as BET’s ‘Funniest Female Comedian on Comic View’ award in 1994 – she is a highly-regarded comedian.

Getting an education at University of Illinois at Chicago has never been forgotten by Sheryl, who credits the establishment for her success today.

She went on to have a two-year stint in the Air Force Reserve before becoming the first female finalist in 1989’s Miller Lite Comedy Search.

Of course, her main income is brought in by her regular work on The Talk, which has made her net worth increase by millions.

Oh, I love the new and improving energy level on #TheTalk @TheTalkCBS, these days!

I just love when our fave girl, @sherylunderwood, has really fun & energetic people all around her – when Sheryl laughs, we all laugh – lol! @NeNeLeakes @MrJerryOC @Akbar_Gbaja 😍🤗🤣🤣🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/P5CcMdnwLZ — Ailsa Forshaw🧢 (@AilsaForshaw) November 24, 2021

REVEALED: Who directs CBS’ The Price is Right?

The Talk host’s career to date

Starting out as a stand-up comedian, Sheryl practised her TV skills by taking on minor acting roles, including Bad Mouth Bessie in film I Got the Hook Up.

She also played Catfish Rita in Beauty Shop, before becoming host of BET’s Comic View, and executive producer and host of comedy series Holla.

Sheryl then became a contributor on the Tom Joyner Morning Show until June 2010, when she contributed to The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

She then launched radio show Sheryl Underwood and Company, for Radio One’s Syndication One News/Talk and XM Satellite Radio’s Channel 169.

On Tuesday nights, Underwood hosted The Sheryl Underwood Show on Jamie Foxx’s Sirius Satellite Radio channel, The Foxxhole.

That was her last stint before starting her long-running debut as a The Talk host. She also works with Walmart to promote health products Metamecil.

@sherylunderwood you are looking great! Love you on your show. Wish I could see your stand-up show.Have a great Thanksgiving and thank you for what you do! — rob (@EldredgeRobin) November 25, 2021

WATCH THE TALK ON CBS WEEKDAYS AT 2 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK