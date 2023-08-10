As well as a brand new season of Big Brother, CBS brings a fresh show to screens in 2023. Celebrating music artists like never before, the show invites fans of different singers and rappers onto the show. The audience gest to decide who is the official ‘superfan’. So, let’s meet the Superfan hosts.

The CBS competition series sees fans take part in different rounds where they prove how big of a fan they truly are of the star featured in the episode. Only some will advance to a final round for the chance to make certain they are the artist’s ultimate supporter.

Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Superfan hosts: Nate Burleson

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Viewers may be used to seeing news anchor Nate Burleson on CBS Mornings, but he’s now also co-hosting competition series Superfan in 2023.

He’s 41 years old and was born in Calgary, Canada.

During episode 1 of the CBS show, Nate reveals that his wife, Atoya, is in the audience.

He and Atoya met during college as they both attended the University of Nevada, she writes on her website.

They have three children together – Nate II, Nehemiah, and Mia.

Nate spent 11 years in the NFL before becoming an NFL TV host and news anchor.

Meet Superfan’s Keltie Knight

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

@keltie

Keltie Knight is Nate Burleson’s co-host on Superfan.

She hails from Edmonton, Canada, and is 41 years old.

Keltie is an award-winning TV presenter who is well known for being Chief Correspondent at E! News.

She has won three Emmy Awards for her TV work and is also a New York Times Bestselling Author.

The Superfan host married her husband, RocNation music executive, Chris Knight, in 2013.

LL Cool J is one of the Superfan stars

Introduced as a Grammy-winning hip-hop pioneer, rapper LL Cool J opened up Superfan’s first season on August 9.

More musicians set to appear in season 1 include Pitbull, Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town.

The musical game show kicked off with an epic first episode that took over Times Square.

