CBS series Survivor is whittling down its contestants week by week and fans are eager to put forward their predictions for who will make the Survivor final six in 2023. Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, Lauren Harpe, and many more cast members are doing all they can to make it to the end of season 44.

Kicking off in March 2023, 18 contestants arrived on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji ready to be the lasting survivor.

Survivor episode 11, airing on May 10, sees the cast cut down to just six final players. Only one can be crowned winner on the show’s final airing May 24, 2023.

Survivor season 44 episode 11

During Survivor episode 11, the castaways are faced with an immunity challenge that sees them have to keep their heads above water.

If they fail, they’ll lose their spot in the final six and be sent home.

Tribal council will later commence and one contestant will lose their place on the show.

Seven castaways remain

Heading into episode 11, there are seven castaways still remaining on the show.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Tika), Carson Garrett (Ratu), Lauren Harpe (Ratu), Carolyn Wiger (Tika), Danny Massa (Soka), Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt (Soka), and Jaime Lynn Ruiz (Soka) are the show’s final seven.

However, only six can make it through to episode 12.

Two contestants represent the Tika tribe, three are in Soka and two are representing Ratu.

Fans make their Survivor final six predictions

As the immunity challenge deciding Survivor’s final six looms, fans are already putting out their predictions for who they think will make it and who will be sent home on the CBS show.

Users on a Survivor Reddit thread have suggested that they think “Yam Yam or Danny” may end up going home, while others said they believe Carson could be sent packing.

More shared their thoughts that “…one of the Tika three would be voted out.”

Others wrote on the thread they think “Danny or Lauren win immunity tonight.”

