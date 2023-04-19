Survivor fan favorite Keith Nale’s tragic death shocks viewers of the show in 2023.

The two-time Survivor contestant sadly passed away at the age of 62 on April 18.

Keith starred on the CBS show in 2014 and 2015, taking part in the Survivor: San Juan del Sur and Cambodia series.

His family has spoken out following the tragic news of his death.

Photo by Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images

Keith Nale from Survivor’s death

At the age of 62, Keith Nale sadly passed away on April 18, 2023.

He leaves behind his family members including his wife, brother, and son, reports ET.

Keith died after battling cancer since the beginning of the year.

His son, Wes, told ET: “…we found out about it in January.”

He was a two-time Survivor contestant

Keith Nale rose to fame on Survivor in 2014. He starred in the show’s Survivor: San Juan del Sur series alongside his son, Wes.

He hailed from Shreveport, Louisiana, and lasted 38 days on the show finishing in fourth place.

In 2015, Keith returned to the show. He was a contestant on Survivor: Cambodia and again lasted until the final days of the series.

He finished in fourth place again and left on Day 37.

Keith is ‘gone too soon’

At just 62 years old, Keith passed away from cancer.

His brother, Kevin, spoke to ET and said: “A life taken way too soon! It happed so quickly. Cancer ate him up. He Passed this afternoon at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana.”

Many of Keith’s fans took to social media to pay tribute to him following the sad news of his death.

One person tweeted that he was “wholeheartedly himself,” and that their “heart goes out to Dana and Wes.”

More wrote that they were “absolutely heartbroken” at the news and that Keith was a “wonderful person.”

Keith’s fellow Survivor castmate, Kelley Wentworth, also paid tribute to him via Twitter.

She wrote that he was a “…man with the purest heart…”