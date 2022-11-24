Survivor fans have been calling season 43 contestant Noelle Lambert an “inspiration” and “legend” after she powered through the show despite having a prosthetic leg. Many viewers are curious to know whether the Survivor star lost her leg in an accident.

Noelle spent 19 days on Survivor and was the 11th contestant voted off the 2022 show.

Let’s find out more about the CBS star who made up part of the Vesi Tribe, including the 2016 accident that changed her life.

Get to know Noelle from Survivor

Hailing from Manchester, New Hampshire, 25-year-old Noelle was ready to take on the “hardest challenge of her entire life” on Survivor.

In the show’s trailer, she said she was “scared to death” – but it’s safe to say Noelle proved a strong contestant who brought her A-game to each challenge.

She’s bound to be fit as a fiddle, Noelle is a Paralympian track and field athlete who took part in the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

Noelle Lambert from Survivor was in moped accident

In 2016, Noelle Lambert was involved in a moped accident. Speaking on Beyond The Helmet in 2021, she said she was at Martha’s Vineyard riding a moped.

Noelle added: “I saw a dump truck coming in the opposite direction at me and veered left. I sideswiped it and my leg was severed on the scene. I was completely conscious.”

At the time Noelle was worried she wouldn’t be able to walk again but vowed she wouldn’t let the accident define her. And there’s no doubt Noelle has succeeded in her goal to make the most of her life.

As well as being a Paralympian, Noelle runs the Born To Run Foundation. The foundation’s IG bio reads: “An organization that provides specialized prosthetics to younger adults and children that will allow them to live a fun and fulfilling life.”

Here’s Noelle in action for Team USA:

Fans say she’s an inspiration

Survivor star Noelle makes it clear she’s not going to let her accident hold her back. Her efforts on the CBS show haven’t gone unnoticed either as fans have hailed her an “inspiration.”

One viewer tweeted: “Honest to god I’m crying right now. What Noelle just did was incredible. Chills.”

Another wrote: “Noelle didn’t think she was gonna even finish the balance beam. Didn’t give up, ended up finishing the beam by SKIPPING ON ONE LEG, then won the reward. That was amazing to watch.”

A third fan tweeted: “Noelle has become a Survivor legend and I hope she’s gives them hell on the Jury.”

