Who is Susan Bradley on Secret Celebrity Renovation? Lauren Alaina surprises former cheerleading coach!











With four episodes under its belt, CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation is all set to bring on-screen the country singer Lauren Alaina, who will be surprising her former cheerleading coach Susan Bradley.

The official synopsis reads, “Award-winning country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina helps transform the Georgia home of her former cheerleading coach, Susan Bradley, who helped her stay grounded when her career took off at age 15 after auditioning for “American Idol”.

Meet singer’s former teacher, Susan Bradley

Teachers or mentors play an important role in our lives. What better than a home renovation for them as a token of appreciation?

The latest episode features Susan Bradley, singer’s former coach from North Georgia. According to Times Free Press, she is currently working at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School.

As a Psychology teacher, she has taught in the Catoosa County Schools for 29 years. She was Lauren’s cheerleading coach at L-FO for two years before the singer rose to fame by appearing in Season 10 of American Idol.

While the country star did not reveal the exact details of the process, she said she could “confirm that the team renovated two areas” of Susan’s home.

Photo by John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT

What is the country singer up to?

Lauren is currently busy with her latest tour which commenced on August 6 in Toledo, Ohio. She will be performing in various locations including Virginia, New York, and California among other states. The tour will go on till November 20.

Her last music video for Getting Over Him was released three months ago. Last week, she took to her YouTube channel to share the lyric video for her two new songs It Was Me and If The World Was A Small town.

Meanwhile, Lauren who was “pretty sick” with COVID-19 only a few months ago is back in action. She announced in March 2021 that she was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Who are the other celebrities featured on the CBS show?

The first season of Secret Celebrity Renovation aired on July 9. It followed Emmy Award-winning host Wayne Brady as he returned to his home in Orlando to give his Aunt Lily a dream home makeover.

The second episode revolved around Grammy-award-winning singer Anthony Ramos, who was seen renovating the home of his drama teacher, Sara Brooklyn.

While the third episode featured NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who surprised his “Granny and Pops” with the renovation of their North Carolina home, episode 4 had singer and songwriter Eve. She returned to Philadelphia to surprise her mother Julie Wilcher.