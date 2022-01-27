The Amazing Race 2022 winner clues as 33rd season gets underway











Every year, a duo quick enough to beat who they are up against are crowned The Amazing Race winners. The 33rd season is getting well underway, but there are already major clues as to who might have won.

In possibly one of the biggest races ever, the CBS competition sees teams-of-two travel across the globe in a bid to win a huge $1million prize. From reality stars to flight attendants, the line-up of contestants this year was super varied.

However, when filming was paused due to Covid-19, just seven out of 11 duos returned to compete. That hasn’t stopped many viewers from scrambling to find out who wins ahead of the final episode, though.

The Amazing Race remaining teams

There are six teams remaining on The Amazing Race 33, as of January 27th 2022. Ryan and Dusty won the race during Episode 5, while father-daughter team Arun and Natalia finished last.

An elimination did not take place during the recent episode, leaving the following duos in the competition:

Raquel and Cayla

Ryan and Dusty

Kim and Penn

Lala and Lulu

Akbar and Sheri

Arun and Natalia

I always think about how awkward it must be for the task givers when the teams start bickering in front of them. #TheAmazingRace — Whit (@Whitless256) January 20, 2022

Fans make guesses for 33 winner

There are varying favorites to win, with many rooting for Ryan and Dusty in particular. Some have also cheered Sherri on for her spirit, despite what the final result actually could be.

One viewer wrote: “Got a lot of love for #AkbarandSheri on #TheAmazingRace. Facing your fears head on and conquering them – pulling for you to win.“

A fan said: “In my world Sherri wins #TheAmazingRace I don’t care what actually ends up happening. She’s my winner.“

Some have noted that Joyce should win purely for letting her head be shaved, while Kim and Penn remain firm favorites. “I want Kim and Penn to win the new season of #TheAmazingRace“, another posted on Twitter.

Although Arun and Natalia came last in the recent episode, a few think they could redeem themselves in upcoming episodes and possibly go on to win the entire season.

Watch Arun and Natalia win it all with their nine lives. #Theamazingrace — semuti (@SemutiRJ99) January 27, 2022

The Amazing Race 2022 winner: Clues

Although the confirmed winner of The Amazing Race 2022 has not been disclosed publicly yet, there are some clues on social media which Reality Titbit delved through which possibly hint at who won.

Cayla seems to be most active when promoting the competition as we near the finale, which could be a sign in itself. While Dusty has not been posting as many pictures of the experience, he does have ‘The Amazing Race 33’ in his bio.

As Ryan and Dusty won the latest round, they definitely have some talents which show they could go onto be crowned the 2022 winners, but this remains unconfirmed. Overall, they have the highest track record for wins in each episode.

The best-friend duo have came first three times, and second twice. Kim and Penn aren’t far behind them, having redeemed their fourth and fifth places in the first two episodes by coming first, second and third recently.

