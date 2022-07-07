The Challenge USA fans want to know when and where 2022 season was filmed













A group of 28 reality TV stars are putting themselves to the ultimate test on The Challenge USA in 2022. Tasha Fox, David Alexander, Alyssa Lopez and Cashay Proudfoot are just some of the familiar faces taking part in this year’s show. The Challenge has moved over from MTV to CBS but what about the show’s location?

The Challenge has been running for almost 40 seasons and every one has taken the cast members all around the world. So, let’s find out more about the 2022 show’s filming location where Shan Smith, Javonny Vega and Desi Williams and co will be battling it out for a huge cash prize fo $500,000.

Screenshot: The Challenge USA – Knot So Fast – YouTube

The Challenge is back

As of July 6th, 2022, The Challenge is back on our TV screens. The show is airing on CBS on Wednesdays at 9/8c.

Season 38 comes with a brand new cast of 28 contestants and a new location. TJ Lavin remains in his position as The Challenge’s host.

The reality competition series first launched in 1998 and now, CBS celebrities from Love Island, The Amazing Race, Survivor and Big Brother are set to go head to head over 20 years later.

The Challenge USA location

The Challenge USA was filmed in Argentina. As per Paramount+, “Upon arrival in Argentina, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual ‘challenge accounts,’ and quickly discover they must battle to grow their winnings for a chance to compete in the finale.”

This year’s filming location isn’t a first for the show, The Challenge has previously been filmed in Argentina.

Season 21, Rivals, in 2011 was filmed in Argentina, as was season 28, Rivals III, in 2016. The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 was filmed in Salta, Argentina in 2017 and The Challenge: All Stars was filmed in 2021 in the Andes Mountains, Argentina.

When was The Challenge USA filmed?

Many fans of The Challenge have taken to Twitter to ask when and where the new season was filmed.

As per Screen Rant, The Challenge season 38 was filmed back in May 2022.

There were some halts made to filming in May due to a Covid-19 outbreak but filming resumes in late May in Argentina.

Screenshot: The OFFICIAL Trailer for The Challenge: USA – YouTube

