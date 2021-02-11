Tough As Nails season 2 cast - Tara, Sarah and Angel!











CBS has released the new season of Tough As Nails, which sees a group of contestants work long hours to keep their country running.

The season 2 cast involves a range of people, from a steelworker, pipe welder, travel nurse, UPS delivery driver, to a retired Air Force colonel.

We will get to see the competitors take on real-world job locations, such as construction sites, high-rise buildings and fishing boats.

So who is taking part in season 2? Meet the cast here – Tara, Sarah and co!

Phil Keoghan

Phil is the host of Tough As Nails season 2!

He is the man who presents Amazing Race and Buck It With Phil Keoghan.

The 53-year-old is also the creator and host of No Opportunity Wasted, produced in the USA, his birth place New Zealand, and Canada.

Tara Alverson

Tara, 38, is a mariner from Bothell, Washington.

She lives on a tug boat in Alaska, and usually works with push fuel, gravel, heavy equipment, and log rafts.

Usually working at least 12 hours a day, her daily tasks involve climbing down into tanks and confined spaces to clean the bilge.

"Do what you want, and do what you're good at." Tara's dropping gems. 💎 The Merchant Mariner has the brains and brawn to prove she's #ToughAsNails. pic.twitter.com/U5tvVmq27b — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) January 26, 2021

Sarah Burkett

Sarah is a 41-year-old mechanical pipe welder from Chesterfield, Virginia.

She now lives in Petersburg, and works with layout, blueprints, cut, weld pipe, hang pipe, and layout mechanical rooms.

“Being able to get back up and keep going after many setbacks” is why Sarah thinks she is Tough As Nails, she revealed.

There's no doubt that Sarah is 💪. The Mechanical Pipe Welder and Virginia native is ready to show the world what she's made of on season two of #ToughAsNails. pic.twitter.com/LELpU96M4F — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) February 4, 2021

Angel Castillo

Angel is a 29-year-old construction foreman from Miami.

He usually coordinates and manage construction sites which involve waterproofing and restoration.

The dog owner is also an industrial athlete, boxer and coach!

Aracelis “Celi” Garcia

Aracelis is a 31-year-old travel nurse from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Now a Philadelphia resident, she usually wakes up at 5am to meditate and workout before heading off to work on the front line.

She is also a dancer, creator of Twerking On My Fitness and an investor in SPACE Holdings LLC.

Michael “Eyebrows” Guerriero

Michael is a 43-year-old bricklayer from Queens, New York.

Now a resident of Staten Island, he usually wakes up at 5am, gets home at 5.15pm, before getting a 40-minute work out in.

The contestant then looks after his son and puts him to sleep, before getting into his own bed by 10pm.

Patrick “Freight Train” Hargan

Patrick is a UPS delivery driver from East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

The 49-year-old now lives in Flourtown, with a typical day consisting of 125 to 200 delivery stops and pickups, which includes 260 to 400 packages.

He has had nine surgeries on different parts of his body, which now has eight pins inside, and a pulmonary embolism.

Patrick knows what it takes to put in long hours and work until the job is done. Watch to discover more about the UPS Delivery Driver and how he earned the nickname "Freight Train." #ToughAsNails pic.twitter.com/GweGweOn6D — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) February 1, 2021

Scott Henry

Scott is a 40-year-old construction superintendent from Orem, Utah.

He lives in Ogden, running jobs in the geotechnical field, such as stopping landslides, lifting buildings, building retaining walls, and dam repair.

The contestant is married to Holly Henry, who it appears that he shares three daughters with.

Iraida Mujica

She is a 43-year-old who works in transport track repair, and goes by the name of Iraida.

From Miramar, Florida, her job involves taking on full maintenance of the tracks of Miami-Dade Transit.

Iraida is also into fitness, as she goes to the gym for two hours after work, before heading home to spend time with her family.

Iraida is a strong reminder that we can't judge a book by its cover! She may be small and petite, but she's bringing major power to this season of #ToughAsNails! pic.twitter.com/npVFgihJ36 — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) February 3, 2021

Liz “Knuckles” Nichols

Mum-of-one Liz worked through her pregnancy – when she was 35 weeks and it was 35 degrees outside!

She is a 36-year-old cement mason from Waltham, Massachusetts.

Now living in Portland, Oregon, her everyday job usually involves pouring, finishing, and repairing concrete.

Cyril “Zeus” Ontai III

Lineman Cyril, from Honolulu, Hawaii, is a 29-year-old contestant.

Working on high-voltage power lines, Cyril keeps the lights on and businesses running, as well as maintains power lines on utility poles.

The coffee-lover (who gets a Venti vanilla sweet cream cold brew from Starbucks every morning, by the way), does exercise after a day of work.

Joined by his wife for a HIIT work out, they then spend the rest of their day with their children.

Cyril, aka Zeus, hails from Hawaii and comes to #ToughAsNails with strength, determination, and wisdom. pic.twitter.com/Cz5WBno5ud — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) February 5, 2021

Swifty Sanders

Chris Sanders is a steelworker from East Chicago, Indiana.

The 43-year-old now lives in Merrillville, working with the USW1011.

When he’s not at work, he enjoys riding his e-bike, collecting Thunder Cats action figures, and playing tennis.

Merryl Tengesdal

Retired air force colonel Merryl, 49, is a mum-of-one from Bronx, New York.

Now residing in Sacramento, California, the veteran and Naval/Air Force aviator is the first and only African American woman to fly the U-2 Aircraft.

She spent over 3,400 flight hours in six different aircraft and over 300 combat hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Now, Merryl is a fitness trainer at a local sports club.

