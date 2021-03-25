What happened to "Freight Train" on Tough As Nails? Fans question absence











Patrick “Freight Train” Hargan’s absence was quickly noticed by CBS’ Tough As Nails fans. So, we looked into exactly why he was missing.

The competition came to a close last night (March 24th), as the winner was given the ultimate crown for their hard work and graft.

Contestants were set a number of difficult, gruesome challenges, which took place over several weeks. Amongst them was Patrick, who suddenly stopped appearing on the last few episodes.

So, what happened to Patrick – who is otherwise known as “Freight Train”?

Who is “Freight Train” on Tough As Nails?

Patrick is a UPS delivery driver from East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

The 49-year-old now lives in Flourtown, with a typical day consisting of 125 to 200 delivery stops and pickups, which includes 260 to 400 packages.

He has had nine surgeries on different parts of his body, which now has eight pins inside, and a pulmonary embolism.

Patrick knows what it takes to put in long hours and work until the job is done. Watch to discover more about the UPS Delivery Driver and how he earned the nickname "Freight Train." #ToughAsNails pic.twitter.com/GweGweOn6D — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) February 1, 2021

Tough As Nails fans react to Patrick’s absence

When Patrick was absent from two episodes, it didn’t pass fans by.

Several viewers took to social media to share their disappointment that “Freight Train” was not appearing, with most of them showing concern.

It looks like the majority of fans are sending their well wishes to Patrick, with some questioning exactly what happened to him.

I’m so nervous that something’s wrong with Freight Train! I hope he’s going to be okay. #ToughAsNails — Katelyn Panzer (@katelyn_panzer) March 18, 2021

OMG! Freight Train… 🙊 Hope he going to be okay… #ToughasNails @ToughAsNailsCBS — Michelle Kelley (@jeremygamer29) March 18, 2021

What happened to “Freight Train”?

Patrick had to go to hospital following a medical issue

It came after he teamed up with Iraida, for the individual competition challenge of cleaning windows on a Los Angeles skyscraper.

As Patrick is scared of heights, he revealed he couldn’t “hold himself”, and was taken away by an ambulance.

Host Phil Keoghan later revealed “Freight Train” was eliminated from all further individual competitions.

Although his medical issue was resolved, Patrick was then unable to return to the series as he had left the show’s Covid bubble.

Yes Elle, if it was up to #FreightTrain he would have been back on deck the next day but, as you said, once he left our Covid bubble he had to sit out back at the hotel. We shoot the entire series in just 20 days so… watch this space #ToughasNails https://t.co/5sjhP3F5EY — Phil Keoghan (@PhilKeoghan) March 25, 2021

