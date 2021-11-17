What is Drew Carey's net worth and salary for The Price is Right?











Every week day, CBS viewers see Drew Carey choose audience members to get up on stage and try their best to guess the prices of items.

He has graced The Price is Right stage since 2007, the American game show where competitors attempt to get their hands on valuable prizes.

Drew has the biggest job of basically making sure the show runs smoothly, and commentating while audience members try their luck on stage.

We found out his net worth and salary… the amount is jaw-dropping!

What is Drew Carey’s net worth?

As of 2021, Drew has a whopping $165 million net worth.

It’s not just his success and hefty salary on The Price is Right that contributes to his net worth though…

He also has several entertainment and business interests, including being the co-owner of a Seattle soccer team.

Drew also regularly donates to causes, such as when he promised $10,000 to help find the perpetrators of a faked ice bucket challenge.

The situation involved an autistic 14-year-old Ohio boy who, instead of being doused in ice cubes and water, received a shower of faeces, urine, tobacco spit, and cigarette butts.

In 2000, during a celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, he selected the Ohio Library Foundation to receive his $500,000 winnings.

Drew’s salary on The Price is Right

Drew earns a huge salary of $12.5 million a year on the show.

He is also thought to be paid $1 million per episode, and has the highest-paid salary of any of the show’s regular stars.

Co-star and The Price is Right longest-running model Rachel has a net worth is currently $4 million, with a hefty $600K salary a year.

Model Manuela is thought to get paid $800 per day, like the other models.

Each model can earn a whopping salary of $100,000 per season, while different CBS stars receive varying hourly rates for their jobs.

The host’s career explored

Since October 15, 2007, Drew Carey has hosted The Price is Right. However, he used to have a different job, serving for the U.S. Marine Corps.

After leaving the university, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1980 and served for six years as a field radio operator in the 25th Marine Regiment in Ohio.

He then won an open mic contest, and before he knew it, was doing stand-up comedy gigs. It was not long before he got his own sitcom The Drew Carey Show, as well as hosting CBS’ Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

He was later contacted by CBS about replacing Bob Barker, who had earlier announced his own retirement, as host of The Price Is Right.

He actually initially turned down the offer, but later announced on Late Show with David Letterman that he would host the program in fall 2007.

The entire show was redesigned when Drew became the host, complete with a new logo, set and theme tune. And the rest is history!

