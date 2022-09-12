









Big Brother has been airing since the early 2000’s both in the USA and UK. As Big Brother 24 is nearing its grand finale, many fans of the show are wanting to know more about the CBS schedule and what time they can expect Big Brother to be on. As the weeks roll on, more house guests are being evicted in the game that’s all about strategy and playing your cards right.

There are only a few house guests remaining on BB24 and the show’s Jury segments have been providing some more entertainment for viewers as eliminated contestants end up there. As episode 29 airs on CBS, let’s take a look at what time Big Brother is on tonight.

What time is Big Brother on tonight?

Big Brother aired on Sunday, September 11th from 8:30-9:30 pm.

The show sees Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale, Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes and Matthew ‘Turner’ Turner remaining on the show.

The next BB24 elimination will take place on Thursday night’s episode on September 15th.

Big Brother CBS schedule

CBS’ Big Brother airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at

On Thursdays, the show starts at 9 pm and on Wednesdays and Sundays it’s on at 8 pm. However, Sunday September 12th’s episode aired at 8:30 pm.

Because of Survivor’s two-hour-long premiere episode, Big Brother won’t be airing on Wednesday, September 21st per Gold Derby. Big Brother’s episode will air the following Friday (23rd) instead.

Live feeds of the show are available to watch via the CBS website as well as on-demand episodes to ensure that you’re up-to-date.

When is the BB24 final?

Since BB24 kicked off on Wednesday, July 6th, viewers have seen the house guests scheming, planning and doing all they can to stay in the house.

However, there can only be one winner on Big Brother. The victor of this series is set to bag themselves $750,000.

The two-hour-long final will air on Sunday, September 25th.

WATCH BIG BROTHER ON CBS EVERY WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY AND SUNDAY AT 8/7C

