Following the premiere of BB25, CBS viewers ask when the next episode of Big Brother is going to air. Over 850 episodes of the hit US show have aired to date and now Big Brother is back for its 25th season. The CBS show follows a group of 17 people as they live in a house together. Cameras are on them 24/7 as the house is hooked up with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones.

Many twists and turns are in store during BB25, the motto for this year’s series is “expect the unexpected.” The show’s premiere introduced viewers to the 17 contestants taking part, and the houseguests got to know one another. However, there’s a big question mark around when BB is next on and which days it airs on CBS.

Credit: CBS/Big Brother season 25

When is the next episode of Big Brother on?

Following the Big Brother 25 season premiere, the show is next airing on CBS on Sunday, August 6.

The show’s second episode will air at 8/7c.

After the season 25 premiere unveiled the biggest unexpected twist in Big Brother history, episode 2 will also have more surprises in store for houseguests and fans.

The first head of household was chosen in episode 1 and the August 6 episode will see the HoH nominate two fellow houseguests for a possible eviction.

BB25 schedule

In 2023, Big Brother season 25 is airing three days a week.

After the show’s premiere on Wednesday, August 2, the show’s next episode airs on Sunday, August 6.

BB25 airs on Wednesdays and Sundays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.

Big Brother 25: How many episodes?

Big Brother 25 host, Julie Chen Moonves revealed that this year’s show will be running for more days than any other previous season.

The BB25 houseguests will be living in the uniquely-decorated house for 100 days in 2023.

The CBS show is set to end on November 9 which means it’ll be airing for around 14 weeks. BB25 will be made up of around 40 episodes this year.

