









Big Brother USA is back on CBS for its 23rd season. As 16 houseguests enter the same home, fans may wonder where the 2021 series is filmed.

Hoping to win the $500,000 cash prize, a range of contestants are entering this year – such as a farmer, a teacher and an attorney – to describe a few.

The competition this year is reportedly based on a Big Brother Beach Club theme, bringing a vacation vibe and club atmosphere to the house.

With money on the line, it’s no surprise that the houseguests may use the location to their full advantage. Fancy taking a peek inside the studio?

Where is Big Brother 2021 filmed?

CBS Studio Center

The 23rd season of Big Brother is filmed at the sound stage 18 in the studio, which is based on 4024 Radford Avenue, in Los Angeles, California.

With the theme as ‘Monte Carlo meets beach club meets Vegas’, the producers have aimed to create a summer vibe for the houseguests.

But if you thought the Big Brother house was an actual location, it’s definitely not, but rather a filming studio set!

Inside the Big Brother 23 location

The location is filled with 18 sound stages and 220,000 square feet of supporting office space, but you can barely tell the BB house is a studio.

And the beach house is a holidaygoer’s dream – from a sea glass room to a shark-themed kitchen, the decor has lots of immaculate detail.

The production team have got to work with this year’s sea look.

As they enter the beach house, contestants will be greeted with three custom neon-glowing LED signs, with one to read: ‘No Risk, No Reward.’

Several viewers have revealed it is their favourite Big Brother house ever, and are eager to find out whether it has a backyard or not.

Where is Big Brother USA usually filmed?

Sound stage 18, CBS Studio Center

The Big Brother house is usually set in the same studio, but may look different as it is decorated for a different theme each year.

For example, season 21 had a camping theme, which involved a Camp Counselor receiving the power to eliminate four houseguests.

The Los Angeles-based location is known for hosting several shows, such as Brooklyn Nine Nine, Malcolm in the Middle and Last Man Standing.

