









Survivor first aired on TV over two decades ago. Throwing it back to 2000 and the show was filmed in Borneo. Now, Survivor is set to return to screens in 2022 and fans want to know more about where season 43 of the show is filmed.

The season 43 cast has been revealed and judging by the show’s trailer, the contestants haven’t come to play, they’ve come to win. They’re prepared to do anything to win the game and they’re ready to bag the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor. So, let’s take a look at where season 43 of Survivor takes place…

Survivor 43 contestants

As Survivor 43 kicks off, fans will be familiar with the show’s host. Jeff Probst has been the Survivor presenter since the show first began in 2000.

This year’s contestants on the show are as follows:

Baka Tribe: Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Mike Gabler, Morriah Young, Owen Knight, Jeanine Zheng, and Sami Layadi.

Vesi Tribe: Dwight Moore, Nneka Ejere, Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, and Justine Brennan.

Coco Tribe: James Jones, Lindsay Carmine, Ryan Medrano, Geo Bustamante, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark.

View Instagram Post

Where is Survivor 43 filmed?

For the 11th season in a row, Survivor 43 was filmed in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji.

Some of the previous filming locations for the show have included Kenya and Gabon in Africa, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Cambodia, China, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Australia.

Fiji is an island country in the South Pacific ocean.

Survivor’s 2022 start date

The previous season of Survivor wrapped in May 2022, so fans haven’t been waiting too long for season 43 to arrive.

Season 43 premiered on CBS on September 21st at 8 pm ET.

The show will air on Wednesdays at 8/7c until the grand finale which will air in December.

Stay up-to-date with the latest from the show by following the Survivor Instagram page @survivorcbs.

View Instagram Post

WATCH SURVIVOR 43 ON CBS WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7c

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTO