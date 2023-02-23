Tough as Nails has wrapped up season 4 in 2023, and the nail-biting final consisted of contestants including Jake Cope, Jorge Zavala, Larron Ables, and Mister Frost but who won?

The show, hosted by Phil Keoghan shows contestants with physically demanding jobs compete against each other in a series of challenges that test their strength and mental toughness.

We take a look at who won Tough as Nails season 4 and walked away with the $200,000 prize.

Who won Tough as Nails 2023?

The winner of CBS show Tough as Nails 2023 was Jorge Zavala, from team Dirty Hands.

Hailing from Ontario, California, Jorge was the only member of team Dirty Hands to compete in the nail-biting finale.

Speaking about his time on the show to CBS, Jorge said: “I feel like I got a lot of personal growth on the show. Really got to understand and know what I’m capable of.”

Where is Jorge Zavala now after Tough as Nails 2023?

As well as winning the cash prize and a Jeep, Jorge also landed a job with fellow castmate Sergio, who he developed a close bond with.

Speaking to CBS, Jorge revealed: “Since the show ended Sergio and I have linked up. He called me one day and was like ‘Hey you want to come work with me.”

It seems like Jorge is thriving after the show as he also told the publication he ‘loves his life.’

“It’s ok to work with your hands,” Zavala said about his career. “When I was in high school nobody ever told me I could have this great life — love my life — and that’s what the union gave to me.”

The Tough as Nails winner can also be seen enjoying family time over on his Instagram with his wife and two children.

Follow the Tough as Nails winner on Instagram

If you’re already missing your Tough as Nails fix (we know we are), fear not as you can follow Jorge on Instagram @jorgeezavala_.

At the time of writing, Jorge has 725 followers. He posts a variety of content including his family, and of course behind the scenes footage from the show.

We hope to see him on our TV screens again in the future!

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK