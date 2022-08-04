











Who is left on Big Brother 2022 after season 24 eviction? That’s what fans of the CBS show want to know in August 2022 following the arrival of episode 12. Season 24 kicked off on July 6th and brings with it a brand new batch of houseguests ready to scheme, plan and make alliances to make their way to the top.

Up for grabs this year is a cash prize of $750K. Julie Chen Moonves hosts the show once again and each week, different Head of Household and evictions are revealed. So, let’s take a look at who left the BB24 house in July 28th’s episode…

Big Brother season 24 episode 12 on CBS

Meet the Big Brother 2022 cast

Heading into the Big Brother house in 2022 were 16 strangers ready to have almost every minute of their lives captured on camera in the BB24 house.

As per CBS, the original BB24 houseguests are as follows:

Alyssa Snider

Ameerah Jones

Brittany Hoopes

Daniel Durston

Indy Santos

Jasmine Davis

Kyle Capener

Joseph Abdin

Michael Bruner

Monte Taylor

Nicole Layog

Paloma Aguilar

Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli

Taylor Hale

Terrance Higgins

Matthew ‘Tuner’ Turner

Who is left on Big Brother 2022?

Following the third eviction on July 28th, 2022, there are 13 houseguests left in the BB24 house.

Eviction number one saw the departure of Palmona Guilar, week two saw the house guests wave goodbye to Pooch and the third eviction saw Ameerah Jones leave the show.

The next eviction will take place on Thursday, August 4th at 9 pm.

Who is Big Brother 2022 HoH?

Following the BB24 eviction, the house guests have to take part in a challenge to decide who is going to be Head of Household for the next week.

Week 3’s HoH was Turner and the cast members’ live challenge for HoH saw them sift through envelopes to find a red letter.

Week 4’s HoH was Monte, he nominated the ‘festie bestie’ pair Indy and Alyssa during July 31st’s episode.

