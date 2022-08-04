Who is left on Big Brother 2022 after season 24 eviction? That’s what fans of the CBS show want to know in August 2022 following the arrival of episode 12. Season 24 kicked off on July 6th and brings with it a brand new batch of houseguests ready to scheme, plan and make alliances to make their way to the top.
Up for grabs this year is a cash prize of $750K. Julie Chen Moonves hosts the show once again and each week, different Head of Household and evictions are revealed. So, let’s take a look at who left the BB24 house in July 28th’s episode…
Meet the Big Brother 2022 cast
Heading into the Big Brother house in 2022 were 16 strangers ready to have almost every minute of their lives captured on camera in the BB24 house.
As per CBS, the original BB24 houseguests are as follows:
- Alyssa Snider
- Ameerah Jones
- Brittany Hoopes
- Daniel Durston
- Indy Santos
- Jasmine Davis
- Kyle Capener
- Joseph Abdin
- Michael Bruner
- Monte Taylor
- Nicole Layog
- Paloma Aguilar
- Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli
- Taylor Hale
- Terrance Higgins
- Matthew ‘Tuner’ Turner
Who is left on Big Brother 2022?
Following the third eviction on July 28th, 2022, there are 13 houseguests left in the BB24 house.
Eviction number one saw the departure of Palmona Guilar, week two saw the house guests wave goodbye to Pooch and the third eviction saw Ameerah Jones leave the show.
The next eviction will take place on Thursday, August 4th at 9 pm.
Who is Big Brother 2022 HoH?
Following the BB24 eviction, the house guests have to take part in a challenge to decide who is going to be Head of Household for the next week.
Week 3’s HoH was Turner and the cast members’ live challenge for HoH saw them sift through envelopes to find a red letter.
Week 4’s HoH was Monte, he nominated the ‘festie bestie’ pair Indy and Alyssa during July 31st’s episode.
