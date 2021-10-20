









“Mama Mai” has become a regular comment made on USA game show The Price is Right, which airs on CBS TV screens every day.

Contestants are put to the challenge of guess the prices of everyday (or not-quite-everyday) retail items, with the winner later joining the host on stage.

George Gray is best known for being the announcer on the show, and often shouts “Hi Mama Mai!” at the beginning of each episode.

This has left fans confused about exactly who ‘Mama Mai’ is, so Reality Titbit done some exploring to find out their real identity…

BACHELORETTE: What happened to Ryan Fox on Michelle’s season?

Who is Mama Mai?

Mama Mai is announcer George Gray’s mom.

When introduced by The Price is Right host Drew, cameras usually swing round to George, who tends to say: “Hi Mama Mai!”.

He has spoken those words to introduce the show since the start of 2014.

Her real name is Mai Gray, and is known for her role as an actress in films like Stargate (1994), Universal Soldier (1992) and In the Army Now (1994).

Catching Killers | Official Trailer | Netflix

She has also appeared as an extra in several films, and even helped out in the costume department for Scissors (1991).

How old is George Gray’s mom?

Mama Mai is thought to be in her eighties, but this is unconfirmed.

As her son George is now 54 years old, having been born on March 11, 1967, she is likely to be at least 20 years older than him.

George and his mom celebrated her birthday on February 27, 2020, when he posted an Instagram of them enjoying a meal out together.

He wrote: “Today is my dear, sweet Mama Mai’s birthday!

“Haaaaappy Birthday! Thanks @therealpriceisright for letting me say hi to her every morning :)”.

Mai Gray never misses an episode of The Price is Right!

Got 2 meet Mama Mai on The Price is Right Mother's Day special today 🌷#ThePriceIsRight #TPIR Also, wanted 2 wish ALLLLL the mom's a Happy Mother's Day!!!🤱🌷❤ Keep up the good work you all are doing raising awesome children 🌷❤🤱 #HiMamaMai #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/i0AsDPTOxv — That Girl 325 (@thatgirl325) May 10, 2019

THE BACHELOR: What is Bri Springs’ job?

Mama Mai on The Price is Right

Mama Mai may not actually make a regular appearance on the show, but she always gets a shout out – every day, in fact.

Once, she made a guest appearance in person alongside her son George.

It was during a special Mother’s Day episode on May 9, 2014, that the announcer revealed his mom’s identity, putting a face to the famous words.

The real Mama Mai has also said the traditional catchphrase before!

WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+ EVERY WEEKDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK