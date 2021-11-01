Who is model Amber Lancaster on The Price is Right?











Amber Lancaster joins the models on CBS show The Price is Right, showcasing the winning prizes to contestants every weekday.

She is a key part to the daytime TV game show, alongside host Drew Carey, announcer George Gray (“Hi Mama Mai!“) and several other models.

Viewers are now wondering what she does when she’s not busy filming, whether she has a boyfriend, and if she has any children.

We got to know Amber Lancaster a little better, and had a snoop on her Instagram to find that she spends most days with a little cherub!

Actress Amber Lancaster attends the CBS Daytime #1 For 30 Years celebration at The Paley Center for Media on October 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Who is Amber Lancaster?

Amber, 41, is a The Price is Right model from Tacoma, Washington.

Also an actress and dancer, she is best known for playing Jenny Swanson on the MTV series The Hard Times of RJ Berger.

A model on the CBS show since 2008, she has had lots of experience in the industry, including winning Miss Washington Teen USA in 1998.

From there, she went on to join the Sea Gals, the cheerleading squad of the Seattle Seahawks football team.

She cheered with them for five years before packing her bags and making the move to Los Angeles, to pursue a career in acting and modeling.

Today is @AmberLancaster's day! Leave her some bday love in the comments. 🥰🎂 pic.twitter.com/fsblAuFinE — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) September 19, 2021

The Price is Right: Amber’s career

Amber was a regular dancer on the syndicated dance series Soul Train in 2003, until the show ended three years later.

In the same year, she appeared as a contestant on the short-lived reality series Are You Hot?: The Search for America’s Sexiest People!

It doesn’t end there either, as she also appeared in the music video of former American Idol alumnus Bo Bice’s 2005 song The Real Thing.

In 2009, Amber was a trophy model at The 61st Primetime Emmy Awards, before she starred on The Hard Times of RJ Berger from 2010 to 2011.

Her The Price is Right career began when auditioned and joined in the 36th season, becoming one of five newbies to join the series at the time.

And the rest is history!

The model’s Instagram and family

Amber is a mom to one son, her first child with husband A. J. Allodi.

On October 7, 2017, Lancaster married A.J. in Palm Springs, California. Then in April 2019, she announced they were expecting in October.

She developed preeclampsia during her pregnancy, which resulted in their son being born two months early on August 3rd that year.

Based in Los Angeles, A. J. isn’t shown much on Amber’s Instagram, so it looks like she keeps him out of the limelight.

However, her adorable son Russell often makes an appearance! He even has his own Instagram page at @russweekly.

