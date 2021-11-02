Who is model James O'Halloran on The Price is Right?











Model James O’Halloran is one of several stars on CBS daytime show The Price is Right, showcasing the winning prizes to contestants.

Alongside host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray (“hi Mama Mai!”), he joins the show’s models Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube, and more.

The long-running show involves audience members being asked to keep or change an item, without knowing its full value, to win prizes.

We got to know what James O’Halloran does in his free time, including father life, as well as his family and hobbies.

NETFLIX: Who won The Circle season 3? Meet the star on Instagram

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Who is James O’Halloran?

James is a permanent model on CBS game show The Price is Right.

From Melbourne, Australia, he is best known for being the second male model on the show and currently resides in Los Angeles.

A Crime on the Bayou | Official Trailer | STARZ

In 2014, he moved to the U.S. and participated in a nationwide casting call, which he won! Aaaand the rest is history.

The 37-year-old, born on October 20th in 1984, has been on the show since 2014, when he replaced Rob Wilson.

The Price is Right: James’ career

After winning the Male Model Search, he joined The Price is Right, after growing up watching the Australian version of the game show.

Since then, he has become known in the TV industry, including appearing on The Young and the Restless and on stage in Los Angeles.

Before moving to the US to pursue an entertainment career, he worked as an industrial designer for three years while taking night-time acting classes.

He then appeared on Twentysomething, Offspring and INXS: Never Tear Us Apart, among other feature films, plays and music videos.

The model played lead roles in films Cynthia and Deadly Crush, as well as starred on The Late Late Show segment “Take a Break” with James Corden.

THE BACHELOR: What is Bri Springs’ job? What she did for a living

James’ family and Instagram

James met his wife Jaimee Gooley at the Melbourne Cup in Australia.

It wasn’t long before they married at a private estate on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula on December 18, 2016.

In June 2021, the couple welcomed their first child Max into the world.

They also have a dog called Sunny, who they have been fur parents to for four years, and appear to bring everywhere with them.

Also from Melbourne, Jaimee and James made the move from their hometown in Australia to Los Angeles, where they live together now.

WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+ EVERY WEEKDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK