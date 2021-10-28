Who is model Manuela on The Price is Right and what's her salary?











Model Manuela Arbeláez Correa is best known for starring on CBS game show The Price is Right. We found out her salary…

She is one of several models on the show, alongside Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda, and newbie Alexis Gaube.

Displaying the prized items that can be won by contestants, models like Manuela are considered a vital part of the daily weekday show.

We got to know who Manuela is when she’s not busy filming, and how much she gets paid from CBS. Let’s snoop inside her Instagram.

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Manuela Arbelaez?

Manuela Arbelaez Correa is a Columbian-American model and actress.

Now regularly displaying prizes on The Price is Right, she was born on September 9, 1988, and has been on the show since April 2009.

She had moved to the USA just three years before, hoping to make it in the industry, and first relocated to West New York, New Jersey.

Manuela then became one of the finalists during the 2008’s Nuestra Belleza Latina, a beauty contest airing on the US Spanish channel Univision.

It wasn’t long before she regularly began appearing on The Price is Right. When she recently went on holiday and was absent, fans were concerned.

Manuela is back on the price is right today. Thank you to everyone that showed concern earlier this week

Manuela’s career and family

While auditioning for modelling and TV jobs, Manuela came across a Model Search contest for The Price is Right during its 37th season.

Among hundreds of women, she was one of five lucky finalists to appear on-camera as a model for one episode of the game show.

Then, the winner was chosen by an internet fan vote and the opportunity to tape five additional episodes, with Manuela representing New York City.

Although she was not the winner of the contest, Manuela left a lasting impression on the show’s producers and was hired a few months later.

That’s when she became a regular model for the show as she replaced ex-model Brandi Sherwood-Cochran, who was reportedly dumped.

Manuela also appeared on CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful (which tapes next door to Price) and motion picture Jack and Jill.

Now, she is married to Matthew Doherty, who she has a daughter with called Tilly – their first child together.

The Price is Right: Star’s salary

Manuela is thought to get paid $800 per day, like the other models.

Her net worth is thought to be around $1 million!

Each model can earn a whopping salary of $100,000 per season, while different CBS stars receive varying hourly rates for their jobs.

The longest-running model on The Price is Right, Rachel Reynolds, gets a hefty $600K salary per year, and has a $4 million net worth.

Host Drew Carey, on the other hand, is thought to be paid about $1 million per episode. He has a $165 million net worth!

