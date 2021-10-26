Who is model Rachel on The Price is Right and what's her net worth?











Rachel Reynolds has made history as the longest-serving model on CBS’ The Price is Right. Fans are now wondering how much she makes…

Several models such as Alexis Gaube front the American game show, as well as Amber Lancaster, Manuela Arbeláez, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda.

But there is a model who has been there longer than the rest, and that’s Rachel. So it’s no wonder viewers wonder who she is away from cameras.

We got to know the CBS star, as well as how much she earns in 2021. Plus, we’re curious as to how she juggles TV and mom life all at once.

Photo by Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Rachel Reynolds?

Rachel is a model on The Price is Right, as well as a mom and wife.

Born on November 4, 1982, she is from Mandeville, Los Angeles, and isn’t just a CBS model. She’s also an actress and former athlete!

Having joined the show in 2003, she previously attended Louisiana State University, where she was a member of the track team.

She has also made appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful, How I Met Your Mother, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Emmy Awards broadcasts.

Rachel has been married to retired Major League Outfielder David Dellucci since 2010, who she welcomed daughter Ruby Rey with, in February 2013.

Model’s career on The Price is Right

She may be a model on The Price is Right, but she has also stayed a part of the industry outside of the show.

For 10 years, Rachel has modelled Venus swimwear, is a spokesmodel for L.A. Fitness, and has been on the cover of Fitness RX magazine six times!

Having been a model on the CBS show for almost 20 years, she recently stated that it “isn’t a regular 9-5 job” to People.

Rachel told People that her job “never gets old,” adding that one of the best parts is giving out prizes to unsuspecting contestants.

The 38-year-old added:

It’s like a child. You blink and then they’re grown up. I feel the same way for being on this show for going on 19 years. It just flew by!

Rachel Reynolds’ net worth

Rachel’s net worth is currently $4 million.

The model is thought to have a hefty $600K salary per year!

Models on the show can earn a salary of $100,000 per season, and it’s likely that Rachel gets paid more than any of them due to her long stint.

Host Drew Carey, on the other hand, is thought to be paid about $1 million per episode. He has a $165 million net worth!

