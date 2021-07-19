Who is the 'virgin' on Love Island USA? Fans guess after Shannon's reveal











Love Island USA season three is getting well underway, and contestant Shannon recently revealed that one of the contestants is a virgin.

The reveal came during one of the CBS dating show‘s challenges, where she was asked to share gossip from within the villa.

Shannon St Clair went on to claim one of the Islanders is a virgin, but did not name any of her co-stars, or expand with any further details.

This led to uproar on social media, as fans got down to business and decided to make their guesses on who the virgin actually is.

Twitter reacts to Shannon’s reveal

After Shannon dropped the bomb that one of the Islanders this year is a virgin, most people were more concerned with their privacy.

A quick scroll on Twitter shows many in shock, and others wondering exactly who the season 3 virgin actually is.

One fan wrote: “The VIRGIN thing is soooooo very personal, Shannon – be respectful #LoveIslandUSA.”

Another said: “Did Shannon just out someone as a Virgin? Uhh…#LoveIslandUSA.”

“The virgin probably Shannon.. the way she kiss is suspicious #LoveIslandUSA“, said a viewer.

I like how Shannon thinks that someone being a virgin is juicy gossip. Like sis, there are so many other things you could’ve said. 🥴 #LoveIslandUSA — Alicia. (@_qvxxn_) July 19, 2021

Fans make guesses on who ‘virgin’ is

It’s clear that most viewers have placed their bets on Aimee, but Korey and Kyra are also on the guess list.

A few others are guessing that Olivia and Will could also be the virgin Shannon was talking about.

The Islanders weren’t the only people to be shocked following the bombshell, as fans watching are feeling similar, too.

Others have declared they don’t think it’s a big deal.

One fan wrote: “Oh so Aimee was the house virgin that Shannon mentioned earlier?? #LoveIslandUSA.”

Another said: “I think will is the virgin but idk #LoveIslandUSA.”

“I bet the virgin is Korey #LoveIslandUSA,” guessed a viewer.

Why everyone saying Korey is the virgin 🤣🤣 #LoveIslandUSA — Kaz’s Wig & Cash’s TWA (@meltedlace) July 19, 2021

Kyra seems like the Virgin. Will’s face froze up like he knew #LoveIslandUSA — love island babiiiiii (@lveislandd) July 19, 2021

Who is the virgin on Love Island USA?

It is not confirmed, but most rumours point to Aimee

Aimee also revealed that “no man has tasted her cooking”, which several viewers thought might be a metaphor for being a virgin.

The private chef has not confirmed she is a virgin, and many think that she genuinely meant it when she made the comment.

Some fans also think she said the word “cookie” rather than “cooking”, which may also be a reference to her virginity.

So Aimee is the virgin? 😌 yass girl 👏🏽👏🏽 #LoveIslandUSA — Ayomii (@morayomidey) July 19, 2021

I think the virgin is Aimee the way she be acting #LoveIslandUSA — Tassja (@MsMeBaby_98) July 19, 2021

