









Big Brother returned for its 24th season in 2022 and saw Alyssa, Turner, Taylor, Monte and co all battle it out to bag themselves the prize fund of $750,000. BB24’s cast included some megafans of the show such as Michael and this year’s series wasn’t without its drama.

From the Jury House segments to Alyssa and Kyle’s pool float episode, viewers were kept entertained throughout season 24. Now, BB24 has officially wrapped up. So let’s take a look at who was crowned the winner of Big Brother 2022…

Who is the winner of Big Brother 2022?

Taylor Hale was crowned the winner of BB24.

During September 25th’s episode, Taylor beat Monte and Turner to first place.

She bagged herself the $750K prize and the title of BB24 winner in 2022.

Taylor makes history

The BB24 season finale came to an end on Sunday, September 25th.

Not only did Taylor win the show, but she also goes down in the history books.

Taylor made history as the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity edition of Big Brother.

In 2019, Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother season 2 and made history as the first Black woman to win the show.

The BB24 adds another win to her resumé

Judging by Taylor’s Instagram page, she’s no stranger to winning competitions. She writes in her bio “Miss Michigan USA 2021”. As well as being the winner of BB24, Taylor was also voted America’s Favourite Houseguest on the show.

Prior to appearing on Big Brother, 27-year-old Taylor worked as a personal stylist.

She now has 130K Instagram followers and counting and can be found under the handle @thetaylormack.

Taylor’s final speech on the show saw her say that she’s “so much more” than her wins in the BB24 game. She added that she’s not a “victim” but a “victor” and that she was the “most resilient” person in the season.

